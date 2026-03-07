Meta smart glasses privacy concerns grow

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Smart glasses promise a future where technology blends into everyday life. You can ask a question, snap a quick video or identify what you are looking at in seconds. It sounds convenient. However, a new investigation suggests the experience may come with a privacy tradeoff many users never expected.

According to an investigation by Swedish newspapers Svenska Dagbladet and Göteborgs-Posten, contractors reviewing AI data in Nairobi, Kenya, may have seen highly personal footage captured by Meta's AI-powered smart glasses. In some cases, the videos reportedly showed bathroom visits, sexual activity and other intimate moments.

The allegations have already sparked legal action and renewed debate about how AI systems are trained.

Report claims Meta smart glasses captured private moments

The investigation focused on people who work as AI annotators. These workers review images, video or audio so artificial intelligence systems can better understand what they are processing. In simple terms, they help train the AI. Workers interviewed for the report said they sometimes review video captured by Meta's smart glasses. According to the investigation, the footage can include extremely personal scenes recorded in everyday environments. One annotator told reporters they see everything from living rooms to naked bodies. Another worker said faces are supposed to be blurred automatically in the footage. However, the blurring reportedly fails at times, leaving some identities visible. In some clips, workers also said they could see credit cards or other sensitive details.

Why human reviewers analyze Meta smart glasses data

Many people assume AI systems learn entirely on their own. In reality, human reviewers often play a major role in training them. AI annotators help label what appears in images, identify spoken words and verify whether an AI response is correct. Without that human input, the system struggles to improve. Meta's smart glasses include an AI assistant that answers questions about what a user is seeing. For example, a wearer might ask the glasses to identify a landmark or explain what an object is. To make those answers accurate, the system sometimes relies on training data reviewed by humans.

Meta responds to smart glasses privacy concerns

Meta says media captured by its smart glasses remains on the user's device unless the user chooses to share it.

A Meta spokesperson provided the following statement to CyberGuy:

"Ray-Ban Meta glasses help you use AI, hands free, to answer questions about the world around you. Unless users choose to share media they've captured with Meta or others, that media stays on the user's device. When people share content with Meta AI, we sometimes use contractors to review this data for the purpose of improving people's experience, as many other companies do. We take steps to filter this data to protect people's privacy and to help prevent identifying information from being reviewed."

Ray-Ban Meta glasses include an LED indicator light that activates whenever photos or videos are recorded, helping signal to people nearby that content is being captured. The company's terms of service also state that users are responsible for following applicable laws and using the glasses in a safe and respectful manner. That includes avoiding activities such as harassment, infringing on privacy rights or recording sensitive information.

Meta has also been in contact with Sama, a company that provides AI data annotation services. According to information shared by Meta, Sama said it is not aware of workflows where sexual or objectionable content is reviewed or where faces or sensitive details remain consistently unblurred. Meta is continuing to investigate the matter.

Privacy policy changes added to the concern

The controversy arises as Meta has expanded the capabilities of its AI glasses. The glasses, created with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, include a camera and an AI assistant that responds to voice questions. Sales have surged. The company reportedly sold more than 7 million pairs in 2025, a dramatic increase compared with earlier years. At the same time, Meta updated its privacy policies. One change keeps the AI camera features active unless users turn off the Hey Meta voice command. Another removes the ability to opt out of storing voice recordings in the cloud. For privacy advocates, those changes make the investigation more troubling.

What this means to you

If you use smart glasses or similar wearable technology, the report highlights an important reality. AI devices often collect more information than people realize. When people share content with AI systems, human reviewers may analyze that material to help improve the technology. That means the footage captured by your device may be seen by someone else during the training process. Wearable cameras also record everyday life, which makes it easy for private or sensitive moments to be captured unintentionally. Even when companies use tools to blur faces or hide identifying details, those systems do not always work perfectly. As a result, personal information can sometimes still appear in the footage. Privacy policies also evolve as companies roll out new AI features. Staying aware of those updates can help you decide how comfortable you are with the technology you are using.

Kurt's key takeaways

Smart glasses are quickly moving from novelty to everyday gadget. The idea of having AI help you understand the world around you is undeniably appealing. However, the same technology that makes these devices powerful also raises complicated privacy questions. Cameras that are always within reach, AI systems that learn from real-world footage and human reviewers who help train those systems create a chain of data that many users rarely think about. As smart wearables become more common, transparency about how that data is used will matter more than ever.

So here is the bigger question. Would you feel comfortable wearing AI glasses if someone halfway around the world might review the footage your device captures? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

