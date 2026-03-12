Remote robot surgery removes cancer 1,500 miles away

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Cancer surgery often requires patients to travel to the specialist. This time, the specialist came to the patient. Doctors at The London Clinic remotely guided a robotic system to remove a man's prostate cancer from 1,500 miles away.

The patient remained in a hospital operating room while the surgeon controlled the procedure from another country. The milestone operation marks the first time a UK hospital has successfully performed remote robot-assisted telesurgery on a patient.

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How the remote robotic surgery worked

The procedure connected two hospitals nearly 1,500 miles apart. The surgeon, Professor Prokar Dasgupta, operated from a robotic control console at The London Clinic's robotic center in Harley Street.

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Meanwhile, the patient lay in an operating room at St Bernard's Hospital. Between them sat an advanced surgical robot. The system used was the Toumai robotic surgical system developed by MicroPort MedBot, a platform designed for high-precision minimally invasive procedures.

From the console in London, Dasgupta controlled:

Four robotic surgical arms

A high-definition 3D camera

Specialized surgical tools

Fiber optic networks carried every movement from the surgeon's hands to the robot in Gibraltar. A secure network infrastructure designed by Presidio connected the two hospitals. The delay between command and movement was about 48 milliseconds, which is fast enough to feel almost real-time.

For delicate procedures like prostate cancer surgery, that speed really matters. Urological surgeons James Allen and Paul Hughes were part of the local surgical team in Gibraltar, ready to step in if the connection dropped or complications occurred. The operation went smoothly.

The patient behind the milestone surgery

The patient, Paul Buxton, is a 62-year-old resident of Gibraltar who has lived there for about four decades. Patients who need specialized prostate cancer surgery often travel to larger medical centers such as London or Madrid. That journey can mean long waiting lists, travel costs and weeks away from home.

Buxton avoided that disruption. He received the procedure in his local hospital. He had originally planned to travel to London for surgery, but was offered the chance to participate in a telesurgery trial between the two hospitals earlier in February. Reports say he felt fantastic within days. The technology removed a major burden for him and allowed him to recover close to home.

Why this surgery matters for the future of medicine

This operation did not appear overnight. Remote robotic surgery has been developing for decades. One of the earliest examples took place during the Lindbergh Operation. In that procedure, surgeons in New York remotely removed a patient's gallbladder in Strasbourg, France.

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Technology has improved dramatically since then. Recent developments include cross-continent robotic surgeries between Rome and Beijing. Surgeons have also completed long-distance prostate operations using the same Toumai platform in parts of Africa. The London Clinic procedure signals an important shift. Remote robotic surgery is moving from experimental demonstrations toward practical medical use.

The hospitals plan to demonstrate the technology further by live-streaming a telesurgery procedure to thousands of surgeons at the upcoming European Association of Urology Congress.

The technology that makes telesurgery possible

Several technologies work together to make remote surgery viable.

Ultra-low latency networks

Surgeons must see and react instantly during an operation. Even small delays can make precise movements difficult. Modern fiber optic networks and backup 5G connections help keep latency extremely low.

High precision surgical robots

Robotic surgical systems translate a surgeon's hand movements into smaller and more stable movements inside the patient's body. That precision often improves outcomes in delicate procedures such as prostate cancer removal.

Advanced imaging systems

High definition 3D cameras allow surgeons to see the surgical area with remarkable clarity. In many cases, the view from a robotic console is clearer than what surgeons see in traditional open surgery.

Challenges hospitals still need to solve

Remote robotic surgery still faces important hurdles. Infrastructure remains a major challenge. Hospitals must maintain extremely reliable networks with almost no downtime. Cost also plays a role. Robotic surgical systems and specialized networks can cost millions of dollars. Regulation raises additional questions. Surgeons who operate across borders introduce legal and licensing complexities.

Every remote procedure also requires backup plans. Local surgical teams must remain ready to step in if technology fails. For now, hospitals treat telesurgery as an emerging capability rather than a routine practice.

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What this means to you

For patients, the long-term implications could be significant. In the future, you may not need to travel to a major medical center for complex procedures. Instead, specialists could operate remotely while you stay in a hospital closer to home. This shift could benefit people in rural communities and regions with limited access to specialists.

Remote robotic surgery may also shorten wait times for certain procedures. Safety will remain the top priority. Hospitals must prove that remote procedures are as reliable as traditional surgery before the technology becomes widespread.

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Kurt's key takeaways

For years, remote surgery sounded like something far off in the future. Now it is starting to move into real operating rooms. The procedure connecting London and Gibraltar shows how quickly surgical technology is advancing. Reliable networks and advanced robots now allow surgeons to guide delicate procedures from thousands of miles away. That does not mean remote surgery will become common overnight. Hospitals still need strong network infrastructure, trained specialists and clear safety standards before it spreads widely. Even so, the direction is becoming clear. Distance may no longer prevent patients from accessing world-class surgical care.

Would you feel comfortable having surgery performed by a specialist operating from another city, state, or country if the technology proved safe? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

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