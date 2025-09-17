Would you buy the world's first personal robocar?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Silicon Valley startup Tensor is taking a bold step into the future of driving. Unlike rivals chasing robotaxi fleets, Tensor wants consumers to own the first true self-driving car. The company calls it the world's first personal robocar.

This luxury EV promises Level 4 autonomy, meaning you can ride with your eyes off the road while the steering wheel folds away into the dash. In its place, a wide screen transforms the driver's seat into a lounge or mobile office.

Tensor robocar loaded with sensors and AI power

Tensor built this machine from the ground up. It is covered in technology: 37 cameras, five custom lidars, 11 radars, plus microphones, ultrasonics and water detectors. Each sensor includes cleaning systems to keep its view clear in any condition.

The car runs on Tensor's own Foundation Model, a transformer-based AI designed to mimic human driving decisions. Unlike many competitors, the system works without constant cloud support. That means better privacy and no dependency on remote servers.

How Tensor's robocar differs from robotaxis

Most autonomous startups, including Tensor's earlier brand AutoX, started with robotaxi fleets. Those are easier to control since they operate in one city and return to a depot every night.

Tensor is taking a tougher path with consumer cars. That means the robocar must adapt to highways, urban roads and real-world conditions without a safety net. While it won't travel on every road from day one, owners can take control whenever needed.

Tensor's robocar is designed for safety and luxury driving

Tensor promises full redundancy with steering, braking and computing. If one system fails, backups take over instantly. The interior design adds another layer of appeal. With retractable pedals and foldable steering, the cabin feels more like a living space than a driver's seat.

The company partnered with VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker, to manufacture the vehicle. Pricing remains under wraps, but executives admit it will exceed luxury electric vehicles like the Lucid Air.

What this means for you

Tensor's approach signals a turning point. Instead of waiting for ride-hailing services to roll out self-driving fleets, consumers may soon buy autonomy outright. If successful, this could reshape not just commuting, but how we think about owning cars at all.

Kurt's key takeaways

Tensor has history on its side. Its AutoX roots gave it years of testing, including permits for driverless operation in California since 2020. Now rebranded, it's racing to sell the first consumer-ready robocar by 2026. The gamble is big. Luxury buyers may welcome the futuristic design and privacy protections, but mass adoption will depend on trust, safety and real-world performance.

Would you hand control of your daily drive to a car that promises to drive itself?

