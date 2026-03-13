Iran-linked hackers target US medical tech company

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When most people hear about cyberattacks tied to geopolitical conflict, it can seem far away. It sounds like something that happens to governments or giant corporations. Yet the latest cyber incident involving a U.S. medical technology company shows how fragile digital systems can be. Even more important, it raises a question you should all ask yourself: Are you protected against trouble, too?

A hacker group linked to Iran has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Stryker, a Michigan-based company that produces medical equipment and healthcare technology used worldwide. Stryker employs about 56,000 people and operates in more than 60 countries, making it one of the largest medical technology companies in the world.

Stryker disclosed the incident in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying the disruption affected parts of its Microsoft environment and that investigators are working to determine the full scope.

The incident appears to be one of the most significant cyber incidents linked to the current conflict so far.

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What happened in the Stryker cyberattack

According to reports, the attack disrupted parts of Stryker's global network environment. Reports indicate the outages began shortly after midnight on Wednesday on the East Coast. Employees suddenly discovered that their work-issued phones stopped functioning. Communication across teams stalled as devices became unusable.

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The hacker group Handala claimed responsibility on social media platforms, including Telegram and X. However, the claim has not been independently verified. Some employees also reported seeing the hacker group's logo appear on company login pages during the disruption. In posts online, the group said the attack was retaliation for a bombing at a school in Minab, Iran, though those claims have not been independently verified.

Security experts believe the attackers may have gained access to the company's Microsoft Intune management console. This platform allows companies to manage corporate devices such as smartphones and laptops remotely. Once inside that system, attackers appear to have triggered a powerful administrative feature. Reports suggest many company-connected phones and laptops were wiped back to factory settings.

How hackers may have used legitimate tools against the company

The attack did not rely on traditional ransomware or malware. Instead, the hackers appear to have used a legitimate system feature in a destructive way. Remote wipe tools exist for good reasons. Companies use them when a device is lost, stolen or retired. However, if attackers gain control of the management console, those same tools can become weapons. Some cybersecurity researchers believe attackers may have accessed the company's Microsoft Intune device management system, though the exact method of the attack has not been publicly confirmed.

Once the attackers accessed the device management system, they likely triggered remote wipe commands across multiple employee devices. The result looked like a mass reset event that effectively shut down normal operations. Stryker later confirmed it experienced a cybersecurity incident affecting its Microsoft environment. The company said it saw no evidence of ransomware or malware and believes the incident is contained. Stryker said it has activated business continuity measures so it can continue supporting customers and partners while systems are restored.

Iran's long history of destructive cyberattacks

This type of attack fits into a broader pattern. Iran-linked groups have previously launched some of the most damaging "wiper" cyberattacks on record. These attacks aim to destroy data rather than steal it.

Two notable examples include:

The attack on Saudi Aramco in 2012, which wiped out tens of thousands of computers

The cyberattack on Sands Casino in 2014

Since the start of the current conflict, cybersecurity companies such as Google and Proofpoint have mostly observed Iranian groups conducting espionage operations. However, the Stryker disruption may signal a shift toward more aggressive actions targeting corporate infrastructure. We contacted both Stryker and Microsoft for comment, but did not hear back before our deadline.

Why this matters beyond one company

Large cyber incidents rarely stay isolated. When attackers demonstrate a new method, other groups often study and reuse it. That means techniques used against a corporation today can show up in smaller attacks tomorrow. Small businesses, hospitals and even individuals sometimes become targets when criminals adapt the same tactics. In other words, this story about a medical technology company also carries a warning for everyday digital life.

How to protect yourself from cyberattacks and device wipe threats

Cyberattacks against corporations reveal weaknesses that can affect anyone who uses connected devices. A few proactive steps can reduce your risk.

1) Use strong and unique passwords

Never reuse passwords across accounts. If attackers obtain one password, they often test it across many services. Also, consider using a password manager to generate and securely store complex passwords, so you do not need to remember them. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Cyberguy.com

2) Enable two-factor authentication

Adding a second verification step, such as two-factor authentication ( 2FA ), can stop attackers even if they obtain your password.

3) Consider a data removal service

Data broker sites collect and sell personal details that criminals may exploit. Removing that information can reduce your exposure. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

4) Install strong antivirus software

Reliable antivirus protection helps detect suspicious activity, phishing attempts and malware before it can spread. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

5) Back up important files regularly

If a device is wiped or compromised, backups allow you to restore critical data quickly.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Cyberattacks once focused mainly on stealing information. Today, many attackers try to disrupt systems, erase data or create chaos. The reported incident involving Stryker shows how hackers can turn everyday administrative tools into powerful weapons. If someone gains access to the right controls, they may not need traditional malware at all. For many people, cyber conflict between countries can seem far away. Yet the same technology involved in those attacks powers the devices and services we rely on every day. Your phone, laptop and cloud accounts all connect to systems that depend on trust and access permissions. That is why digital safety now requires layers of protection. Strong passwords help. Secure devices help. Staying aware of threats helps too. Preparation can make the difference between a quick recovery and a major disruption. If something unexpected happens, the people who bounce back fastest are usually those who took a few steps to protect themselves in advance.

And that leads to an important question. If your phone, laptop or cloud account were suddenly wiped tomorrow, would you be ready to recover? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

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