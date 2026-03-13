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Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: FDA rolls out AI-powered vaccine platform

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary

Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary called the rollout the "biggest technical transformation in agency history," saying the AI-backed platform will modernize safety monitoring and make adverse event data easier for consumers and researchers to access. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

– FDA launches new AI-powered system to track drug, vaccine side effects nationwide
– Anthropic's political footprint emerges after Trump blacklisting
– Ex-Jets linebacker charged with first-degree murder allegedly consulted ChatGPT about cover-up

TARGETING ‘BLIND SPOTS’: FDA launches new AI-powered system to track drug, vaccine side effects nationwideThe FDA has launched a nationwide, AI-powered system designed to track the side effects of drugs and vaccines, signaling a major technological shift in how the federal government monitors public health and safety.

FOX NEWS POLL: Voters expect AI to transform our lives — but today is not that dayAccording to a recent Fox News Poll, voters are expressing that artificial intelligence will fundamentally transform everyday life in the immediate future, rather than viewing it as a distant or theoretical technological prospect.

LEFTIST TIES: Anthropic's political footprint emerges after Trump blacklistingThe high-profile fight between the AI company Anthropic and the Trump administration has led to claims that the company is "woke" and put a spotlight on the Democratic ties of its employees. 

Dario Amodei and Donald Trump shown in a split image

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and President Donald Trump are at the center of a growing clash after the Trump administration designated the AI firm a national security supply chain risk and severed its Pentagon contracts. (Samyukta Lakshmi/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SHOWBIZ MAGIC: Donny Osmond uses AI to sing with his 14-year-old selfIconic singer Donny Osmond is utilizing artificial intelligence to create a one-of-a-kind musical duet with a digital version of his 14-year-old self.

Donny Osmond says singing with AI-generated 14-year-old self 'never gets old' Video

TROUBLING PROMPT: Ex-Jets linebacker charged with first-degree murder allegedly consulted ChatGPT about cover-up – A former New York Jets linebacker who is currently facing first-degree murder charges allegedly turned to the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to seek advice on how to cover up the crime.

OPINION: What would Jesus say about AI? Are we building another golden calf?Writer Rick Hamlin explores the theological concerns surrounding artificial intelligence, arguing that it could become a modern false idol and fundamentally alter how believers worship God and practice their faith.

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Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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