Fox News AI Newsletter: FDA rolls out AI-powered vaccine platform

Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:
– FDA launches new AI-powered system to track drug, vaccine side effects nationwide
– Anthropic's political footprint emerges after Trump blacklisting
– Ex-Jets linebacker charged with first-degree murder allegedly consulted ChatGPT about cover-up
TARGETING ‘BLIND SPOTS’: FDA launches new AI-powered system to track drug, vaccine side effects nationwide – The FDA has launched a nationwide, AI-powered system designed to track the side effects of drugs and vaccines, signaling a major technological shift in how the federal government monitors public health and safety.
FOX NEWS POLL: Voters expect AI to transform our lives — but today is not that day – According to a recent Fox News Poll, voters are expressing that artificial intelligence will fundamentally transform everyday life in the immediate future, rather than viewing it as a distant or theoretical technological prospect.
LEFTIST TIES: Anthropic's political footprint emerges after Trump blacklisting – The high-profile fight between the AI company Anthropic and the Trump administration has led to claims that the company is "woke" and put a spotlight on the Democratic ties of its employees.
SHOWBIZ MAGIC: Donny Osmond uses AI to sing with his 14-year-old self – Iconic singer Donny Osmond is utilizing artificial intelligence to create a one-of-a-kind musical duet with a digital version of his 14-year-old self.
TROUBLING PROMPT: Ex-Jets linebacker charged with first-degree murder allegedly consulted ChatGPT about cover-up – A former New York Jets linebacker who is currently facing first-degree murder charges allegedly turned to the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to seek advice on how to cover up the crime.
OPINION: What would Jesus say about AI? Are we building another golden calf? – Writer Rick Hamlin explores the theological concerns surrounding artificial intelligence, arguing that it could become a modern false idol and fundamentally alter how believers worship God and practice their faith.
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