Fox News AI Newsletter: Pentagon's AI battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Pentagon’s AI battle will help decide who controls our most powerful military tech

- AI T-shirt could detect hidden heart risks

- OPINION: MARGARET SPELLINGS: AI is here — and America's schools aren't preparing our kids to survive it

DIGITAL BATTLEFIELD: I spent decades inside the Pentagon watching technology reshape warfare. I saw precision munitions change the battlefield. I watched satellites compress decision cycles. But nothing compares to what is happening now, Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis, (ret.) writes.

LIFESAVING FASHION: Your next heart test might not happen in a hospital. It could start with something you pull from your dresser. Researchers at Imperial College London are developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered T-shirt that monitors the heart for days at a time. The mission is straightforward: detect inherited heart rhythm disorders that often remain hidden until it is too late.

OPINION: Hardly a day passes without a new headline about the potential for artificial intelligence to dramatically change the workforce and the economy. The pace of change is staggering, and the truth is, no one can say with certainty where this technology will lead or which jobs it will ultimately transform. But here's what we do know: change is accelerating rapidly. And America's education and workforce systems aren't ready, Margaret Spellings writes.

OPINION: History teaches a simple lesson: the nation that sets the standards sets the future. In the 20th century, America wrote the rulebook for aviation, computing and finance. In the 21st, the decisive battleground is artificial intelligence. And make no mistake — Beijing intends to write the rules, Steve Forbes writes.

TRUTH WAR: Scroll your social media feed for five minutes. You will likely see something that looks real but feels slightly off. Now Microsoft says it has a technical blueprint to help verify where online content comes from and whether it has been altered.

CONSUMERS PROTECTED: Tech giants have backed a pledge from President Donald Trump to pay more for electricity to run resource-hungry AI data centers ahead of its signing on Wednesday. Google, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, xAI, OpenAI and Amazon will join Trump at the White House to sign the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, an agreement to ensure expenses for the infrastructure and power delivery for the data centers are not passed on to the public, according to a White House official.

TRUTH TEST: Creators who post artificial intelligence-generated videos of armed conflicts without clear disclosure will be penalized under new X policies aimed at preventing manipulation and misinformation.

CHATBOT BATTLE: X’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok has begun rolling out its first beta version of Grok 4.20, which Elon Musk and X say will provide not only better performance and new features but also the least "politically correct" platform in terms of liberal bias.

GRID WIN: When you open a chatbot, stream a show or back up photos to the cloud, you are tapping into a vast network of data centers. These facilities power artificial intelligence, search engines and online services we use every day. Now there is a growing debate over who should pay for the electricity those data centers consume.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.