Spotify voting scam exposed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It started with a simple favor. A friend asked for help voting so he could co-host a major podcast event with Spotify and Google. The first message looked casual. It felt personal. It even had urgency.

"Hey, I need a quick favor," the message read. "I'm in the running to co-host a major podcast event with Spotify & Google. It'd mean a lot if you could drop a vote for me. Appreciate you!"

I almost clicked. Then I noticed the link. That one detail likely saved multiple accounts. Then came a follow-up text that turned up the pressure: "Please vote for me, I would really appreciate it as the voting will be ending today."

A final message read, "Thanks, please send me a screenshot after you voted."

That is when it stopped feeling like a favor and began to feel like a setup. Let's break down what is really going on here.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

What this Spotify voting text scam looks like

The message claims someone needs your vote to co-host a podcast event with Spotify and Google. It includes a link that looks official at first glance. But look closely.

The URL reads: spotifyprime-hub.ct.ws

That is not spotify.com. Major companies do not run events on random domains like ct.ws. Scammers register cheap lookalike domains because they are easy to create and hard to notice in a quick scroll. That tiny detail is the first red flag.

What the fake voting page looks like

The site looks clean. It feels polished and official. It even claims to be powered by Google. Then it gives you three options:

Continue with Instagram

Continue with Email

Continue with X

That is when you need to stop. This is not about voting. It is about collecting your login credentials.

ROBINHOOD TEXT SCAM WARNING: DO NOT CALL THIS NUMBER

What gives this scam away

If you slow down and look closely, several clear red flags jump out right away.

1. The web address

The domain is wrong. It is not spotify.com or google.com. Instead, it uses a random third-party address. That alone should stop you in your tracks.

2. The urgency

"Voting ends today." "It would mean a lot." Scammers rely on emotion and pressure. When you feel rushed, you stop analyzing. That is the goal.

3. The login buttons

A real voting page would not require your Instagram, email or X login. The moment a site asks you to sign in with unrelated platforms, you should assume credential harvesting, which is when scammers trick you into entering your username and password so they can steal your account.

What actually happened to someone who fell for it

Here is what one victim shared after clicking:

"So I got that Twitter DM from a friend last week. I signed in to vote for him. It didn't work. Then, a day later, they hacked my account and locked me out before I could change my password. I am still locked out, and it is apparently doing it to other people. Another friend got it from me and also got hacked and is locked out. They are trying to extort him to get access back. And today they tried to get into my bank accounts. It has been miserable."

This is how fast it spreads. One login becomes ten. Ten becomes hundreds. It turns into a chain reaction.

What the scammers do after you log in

The process is simple and brutal. First, you enter your username and password. Next, the scammer logs into your account within minutes. Then they change your password and recovery email. After that, they send the same "vote for me" message to everyone in your contacts.

If you reuse passwords, they may try those credentials on email, banking or shopping sites. This is a classic account takeover phishing scam.

Why do scammers ask for a screenshot?

This part is clever. After you "vote," they ask for proof in the form of a screenshot. Here is why. First, it confirms you completed the login. Second, screenshots can expose usernames, email addresses or other visible details. Third, it keeps you engaged so you do not immediately realize something went wrong. However, the damage usually happens the moment you enter your credentials.

"We're aware of phishing messages falsely claiming to be associated with Spotify and other brands," a Spotify spokesperson told CyberGuy. "These messages are not from Spotify, are not connected to any official Spotify event or activity, and are not occurring on the Spotify platform. We encourage people to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious links."

Meanwhile, a Google spokesperson pointed us to the company's online guide for spotting and avoiding scams.

MICROSOFT 'IMPORTANT MAIL' EMAIL IS A SCAM: HOW TO SPOT IT

How to protect yourself from the Spotify voting scam

Now let's talk prevention.

1. Always check the full URL

Look beyond the brand name in the message. If the domain is not the official company domain, do not click.

2. Slow down when you feel urgency

Scammers manufacture pressure. Real friends can wait.

3. Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA)

Use app-based two-factor authentication ( 2FA ) whenever possible. It adds a critical barrier.

4. Use strong antivirus software on your devices

Strong antivirus software can block known phishing sites, warn you about suspicious links and help prevent malicious downloads before damage is done. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

5. Never reuse passwords

Use a password manager to generate unique passwords for every account. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Cyberguy.com.

6. Verify with the person directly

If a friend sends something unusual, call or text them separately and ask if they meant to send it.

7. Check login activity regularly

Most social platforms let you review active sessions. If you see a login from an unfamiliar location or device, log out of all sessions immediately.

What to do if you already clicked

If you did not click, delete the message and warn your friend

If you did click and enter credentials, act fast.

Change the password immediately.

Enable two-factor authentication .

. Review login activity.

Change any other accounts that use the same password.

Time matters here, so don't put this off.

Kurt's key takeaways

There is no Spotify and Google podcast voting event running on a random ct.ws domain. The entire operation exists to steal social media credentials, hijack accounts and spread further. It looks polished. It feels personal. That is what makes it effective. The next time someone asks you for a quick vote, pause and inspect the link. That small moment of skepticism can prevent days of damage.

If a message came from someone you trust, would you still stop to inspect the link before clicking? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.