Uber Eats takes flight with drone deliveries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Uber Eats is getting ready to deliver your dinner from the sky. The company announced it's partnering with Flytrex, a drone delivery startup, to begin rolling out test markets in the U.S. by the end of this year.

While Uber hasn't named the first cities yet, Flytrex is already active in Texas and North Carolina, so it's likely those areas will see the first flights. This move marks Uber's first investment in drone technology and a big step into the growing autonomous delivery industry.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

ROBOTS ARE TAKING OVER UBER EATS DELIVERIES. IS YOUR CITY NEXT?

Why drones are becoming the future of delivery

Drone deliveries are moving from futuristic concepts to everyday life. Companies like Google-owned Wing and Zipline already partner with Walmart, DoorDash and even hospitals to deliver goods and medical supplies. Amazon is also testing its Prime Air drones to shorten delivery times.

Flytrex, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, has already logged more than 200,000 successful deliveries across the U.S. Its drones are FAA-certified to fly beyond visual line of sight, giving them the ability to scale delivery services while meeting strict safety standards.

AMERICA'S SKIES ARE WIDE OPEN TO NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS, DRONE EXPERT WARNS: 'WE HAVE NO AWARENESS'

What Uber says about drone deliveries

Uber sees this as the next stage in logistics. Sarfraz Maredia, Uber's president of autonomous mobility and delivery, said the partnership is about speed and sustainability. "With Flytrex, we're entering the next chapter—bringing the speed and sustainability of drone delivery to the Uber Eats platform, at scale, for the first time." he added.

Flytrex executive chairman Noam Bardin echoed that vision, calling drones the "future of food delivery-fast, affordable, and hands-free."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What this means for you

For customers, this could mean receiving meals, snacks or essentials in just minutes, instead of waiting half an hour or more. Drone delivery also has the potential to reduce traffic congestion, cut emissions and lower costs compared to traditional courier services.

The catch? Availability will be limited at first, likely in suburban test markets where air traffic is easier to manage. But if all goes well, Uber Eats could expand drone deliveries to more cities in the coming years.



Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com/Quiz

Kurt's key takeaways

Uber's partnership with Flytrex signals how quickly food delivery is evolving. From car couriers to bikes to sidewalk robots and now drones, Uber is aiming to build the most flexible delivery network in the world. The real question is how soon this futuristic service will become part of everyday life—and whether drones will change how we think about the speed and convenience of food delivery.

Would you be up for a drone delivering your next meal, or do you still prefer a human courier dropping it off at your door? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.