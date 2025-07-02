Robots are taking over Uber Eats deliveries. Is your city next?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you've ordered food on Uber Eats recently, you may have seen a delivery robot instead of a human driver.

Uber has partnered with Avride to bring autonomous robots to the streets.

They already operate in several U.S. cities, and your area could be next.

What is an Uber Eats delivery robot?

Uber Eats uses compact, four-wheeled robots to handle the final stretch of food delivery. These delivery robots are about the size of a carry-on suitcase and can move along sidewalks at speeds of up to five miles per hour.

Each robot carries up to 55 pounds of food or drinks, including large pizza orders and bottles. With features like LIDAR, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors, the robots can detect obstacles from 200 feet away. They recognize traffic lights and navigate crowded sidewalks with ease.

These robots work around the clock. Rain or shine, they keep moving. Their secure cargo compartments open only when the customer unlocks them through the Uber Eats app. With swappable batteries and up to 12 hours of life, they're built for constant service.

Where are Uber Eats Robots delivering food?

Right now, Uber Eats robot delivery is live in multiple U.S. cities. Austin, Texas, was the first to launch the sidewalk robot program. Dallas will join soon.

In New Jersey, Jersey City has already rolled out the robots in neighborhoods like Hamilton Park, Historic Downtown, and the Waterfront. Some cities in Ohio are also part of the program.

Uber and Avride plan to deploy hundreds of delivery robots by the end of 2025. That makes it likely your city will see them soon.

How does Uber Eats robot delivery work?

If you live in a participating city, you might get the option to choose a robot during checkout in the Uber Eats app. Once selected, the app dispatches a delivery robot to your location.

You'll get a notification when the robot arrives. Use the app to unlock the secure compartment and collect your order. These robots deliver more than just meals, they can handle groceries and small packages too.

Why is Uber using robots for delivery?

Uber Eats serves over 31 million active users in the U.S. The company is always looking for faster, safer, and more affordable ways to deliver food. Robots provide exactly that.

They aren't delayed by traffic, don't rely on drivers, and perform well on short trips in urban areas. These delivery robots help reduce fees, increase reliability, and boost safety. Thanks to their sensors and programmed traffic rules, they navigate cities efficiently.

How do Uber Eats delivery robots handle privacy?

Uber Eats delivery robots are designed with privacy in mind. They do not store personal information such as payment details or delivery addresses. The only data they process is the pickup and delivery locations, which are not tied to any personal details.

Sensor data collected by the robots is anonymized and used solely to improve the technology. Additionally, the robots' cameras blur faces and license plates to further protect privacy.

Will Uber Eats delivery robots come to my city next?

Uber and Avride are scaling up their operations quickly, with plans to roll out hundreds of delivery robots in more U.S. cities by the end of the year. If you are interested in seeing robot deliveries in your area, Uber Eats encourages customers to reach out and express their interest. The company evaluates requests and considers expanding services based on demand and feasibility.

Kurt's key takeaways

It is remarkable to see how quickly delivery robots are becoming an integral part of everyday life in cities across the country. Whether you're someone who loves trying out new technology or you just want your food to arrive reliably, these robots are designed to make things easier and safer for everyone. With Uber Eats and Avride adding more robots every month, it is only a matter of time before you spot one rolling up to your door with your next order.

If a robot rolled up to your door with your next Uber Eats order, how would you feel about it? Would you be excited to try out this new tech, or do you still prefer having a human delivery driver bring your food? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

