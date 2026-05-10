Drone delivers 2 pizzas in minutes

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Want two large pizzas and drinks at your door in just over four minutes? That is now possible, as long as you live in the right place.

Flytrex has partnered with Little Caesars to roll out a new kind of delivery. Instead of a driver, your order arrives by drone, still hot and fresh from the oven.

There is one catch. The service is currently live in Wylie, Texas. If you are not there, you will have to wait a bit longer. Still, this gives a clear look at where food delivery is heading.

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How Flytrex drone delivery works step by step

The process feels familiar at first, then quickly shifts into something very different. You open the Flytrex app and check if your home falls within the four-mile delivery zone. If it does, you build your order just like you normally would, choosing up to two large 16-inch pizzas along with sides and drinks, as long as everything stays under the 8.8-pound limit.

Once you place the order, it goes straight into Little Caesars' system. This is the first time a drone delivery platform connects directly to a restaurant's point of sale, which speeds things up behind the scenes. The store prepares your food as usual. Instead of handing it to a driver, the order is picked up outside through what Flytrex calls remote pickup. The drone collects it curbside and takes off.

From there, everything is automated. The drone flies to your home, usually in about four and a half minutes. When it arrives, it hovers above your yard and lowers the food down on a wire. There is no landing and no face-to-face handoff.

Sky2 drone features that make pizza delivery possible

The system works because of the new Sky2 drone, which was designed to handle full meals instead of small packages. It can carry a full family-sized order in one trip, including two large pizzas, sides and drinks. That alone sets it apart from earlier delivery drones that could only handle lighter orders.

The drone uses an octocopter design with eight motors, which gives it redundancy in flight. If one motor has an issue, the others can keep it stable. It also runs on a dual battery system for added reliability.

Navigation relies on satellite positioning with real-time corrections, allowing it to move with a high level of precision. Its onboard AI continuously monitors the flight to keep everything running safely from takeoff to delivery. The range is designed to cover nearby suburban neighborhoods, which helps keep delivery times fast and food fresh.

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Why faster pizza delivery could change habits

Speed is what makes this stand out. A delivery that takes just minutes changes how people think about ordering food.

For anyone who prefers picking up pizza to keep it hot, this starts to remove that tradeoff. You can get the same freshness without leaving your house. That alone could push more people to order in rather than drive.

It also removes traffic delays and long delivery routes. The drone flies directly from the restaurant to your home, which cuts out many of the usual slowdowns.

"Flytrex is laser-focused on making on-demand food delivery by drone a reality for everyday families," Amit Regev said. "A big part of advancing this market is making sure people can get the food they actually want, when they want it. Until now, drones simply weren't capable of delivering a full family meal. The Sky2 changes that."

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Where drone food delivery is available now

Right now, this service is limited. Wylie, Texas, is the first place where you can order two full pizzas by drone through this partnership.

That said, Flytrex isn’t starting from scratch. The company has already completed more than 200,000 deliveries across the United States, including ongoing operations in North Carolina, where residents place more than 1,000 orders each month.

Drone delivery is also expanding in other parts of the world and in select U.S. markets. Companies like Wing, Amazon, GrubHub and Manna, and Manna are all pushing into new areas, which suggests this will not stay limited for long.

What this means for you

Even if this isn’t available where you live yet, it is moving in that direction. Faster delivery could become the new expectation, especially for short distances. Food may arrive hotter and more consistently since it avoids traffic and long wait times.

Ordering could also feel easier as systems connect directly with restaurants, reducing delays between checkout and preparation. At the same time, you may start to notice more drones overhead. That raises questions about noise, safety and how often these flights will happen in residential areas.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Drone delivery has been discussed for years, yet this feels like a turning point. The ability to deliver a full meal removes one of the biggest barriers that held the idea back. This rollout shows how quickly things can shift once the technology matches everyday needs. It may not be in your neighborhood yet, though the pace of expansion suggests it will not stay that way for long. Little Caesars' VP of innovation, Trish Heusel, summed it up this way. "Partnering with Flytrex to bring full family meals by drone delivery is a major leap forward and a clear example of how we're pushing the boundaries of convenience, speed and accessibility in our category." For now, the future depends on where you live.

Would you order pizza more often if it showed up hot at your door in under five minutes without a driver? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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