What a scammer sees the moment they Google your name

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Google your name right now. Not on a people-finder site. Not through a data broker. Just Google. Plain search bar, your full name, nothing else. What shows up in the first 10 results may make your stomach drop.

Your LinkedIn page. A Facebook profile. An address from a people-search site that Google indexed and ranked on page one. A photo from a community event you forgot you attended. A relative's obituary that mentions your name and theirs.

You didn't post most of it. You didn't agree to have it all pulled together. But there it is, sitting on the first page of search results and available to anyone with a Wi-Fi connection and a few minutes to spare. That's not just your Google search. It's a scammer's research session. And here's what they do with it.

INSIDE A SCAMMER’S DAY AND HOW THEY TARGET YOU

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First: See how much of your information is already out there

Before we walk through exactly what a scammer finds, take 30 seconds to run a free personal data exposure scan. It searches the sites scammers use most and shows you what's already public: your name, address, phone number, relatives and financial signals. Most people are genuinely shocked by what comes back.

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com/FreeScan

Step 1: They type your name and Google hands them your life

A scammer doesn't need hacking skills or paid subscriptions to get started. They open Google, type your name, and start reading.

Within 60 seconds, the first page typically delivers:

Your LinkedIn profile: employer, job title, career history, and location

employer, job title, career history, and location Your Facebook page: profile photos, cover photos, tagged posts, and sometimes publicly listed family members

profile photos, cover photos, tagged posts, and sometimes publicly listed family members Local news mentions: awards, charity events, school board minutes, and letters to the editor

awards, charity events, school board minutes, and letters to the editor Real estate and property records: your home address, purchase price and estimated current value

your home address, purchase price and estimated current value Court and public record listings: visible on sites like CourtListener, Justia or your county's own public database

visible on sites like CourtListener, Justia or your county's own public database People-search results: sites like Spokeo and Whitepages that Google indexes and may rank high.

None of this required a paid subscription. None of it required a hack. Google found it, indexed it, and ranked it, right at the top. That's the seed. From here, everything else grows.

SCAMS THAT AREN'T ILLEGAL (BUT SHOULD BE)

Step 2: They refine the search and the profile gets personal fast

Here's what most people don't realize about Google: it can be used as a precision targeting tool. Scammers know how to search your name combined with your city, your employer, your relatives' names, or specific document types, pulling up PDFs of HOA filings, church bulletins, nonprofit board minutes and medical conference attendee lists that most people have completely forgotten exist.

What they're assembling in real time looks something like this:

Patricia Anne Holloway | Age: 64 | Tampa, FL

Current address: [your street]

Previous addresses: 3 found

Relatives: Daughter, Jennifer - Austin, TX. Mother, Dorothy - lives alone, Phoenix, AZ

Employer: Hillsborough County School District (retired 2021)

Property: Owned, estimated value $340,000, mortgage paid off

That took them under five minutes. And they haven't left Google yet.

Step 3: They use Google Images to find your face — and your family

Most people think of Google Images as a way to search for photos. Scammers use it the other way around: they search for you. When they pull up your name in Google Images, they often find photos from public Facebook posts, event sites, school directories, church newsletters, or local news, including images Google cached before you ever thought to delete them.

Once they have your face, they can cross-reference it across platforms using reverse image search. And once they find photos that tag your family members, they know exactly who belongs to whom.

Your daughter's name, your elderly mother's city and your grandson's university may all show up in one search. From there, the impersonation call can come later, because the research starts here.

FTC data released in April 2026 shows how big this problem has become. In 2025, nearly 30% of people who reported losing money to a scam said it started on social media, with reported losses reaching $2.1 billion. The FTC also warns that scammers use what is in your profile to build a connection before they ask for money. That is what makes these scams feel so personal. The pitch may come later, but the research can start with a simple search of your name.

Step 4: They find your elderly relatives and shift their focus

Here's where it stops being about you and starts being about the people around you. Data broker profiles — the kind Google indexes and ranks on your first page — don't just list you. They list your household and family network. Your elderly parent's name and city. Your adult children's addresses. Their phone numbers.

When a scammer sees that your 76-year-old mother lives alone in Phoenix, the target shifts. They call her. They already know your name, your voice type, and enough family detail to sound exactly like you. "Mom, it's Patricia. I'm in trouble. I need you not to tell anyone, just help me."

That's not a random grandparent scam. That's a targeted operation built from your Google results. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) data analyzed Internet Crime Complaint Center data analyzed by Incogni's own research team, more than 72% of all crimes reported by Americans over 60 in 2024 were either directly facilitated or made significantly worse by the availability of personal data online. Let that sink in. More than 82,000 elder fraud complaints in a single year. Not from hacks. From Google searches and the data broker sites that Google indexes. Your mother didn't put her information online. But yours was there, and it led them straight to her.

NEW GOOGLE TOOL MAKES REMOVING PERSONAL INFORMATION EASIER

Step 5: They automate it and you become one of thousands

Manual research is just the first pass. Once scammers confirm you're a viable target, they can do the same thing over and over. Tools built for legitimate cybersecurity investigators, like Maltego, can pull together what Google, LinkedIn and public records reveal about a person and show it on a relationship map. Connections, addresses, family members and employers can be assembled fast.

Criminal operations can also use automated tools to search Google, scrape public pages and check data broker platforms in huge batches. What took a careful researcher 10 minutes can now take a machine seconds.

A February 2026 congressional report estimated that identity theft tied to just four major data broker breaches cost U.S. consumers more than $20 billion. In other words, your personal information isn’t just sitting online one piece at a time. It can be collected, packaged, breached, sold and reused against people over and over again. That is how one search can turn into thousands of targets.

But I'm careful online. I don't post much

This is the part that surprises almost everyone.

You don't have to post anything for this information to be online. Data brokers pull your details from:

voter registration records

property tax filings

court documents

loyalty program memberships

marketing surveys you filled out years ago

phone directories

other data brokers.

You never signed up for Spokeo. You've never heard of Intelius. But your profile is almost certainly there, and Google is ranking it.

Even people who have never had a social media account in their lives have been found on the first page of their own name search. Because the source isn't their behavior. It's public records that have existed for decades, now digitized, indexed, and searchable in seconds.

Step 6: They make contact and it feels nothing like a scam

By the time your phone rings, they know:

Your full name and age

Your home addresses, current and previous

The names, locations and rough ages of your closest relatives

Your home's value and whether your mortgage is paid off

Enough answers to pass your bank's security questions.

The call they make isn't cold. It's warm. It's specific. It uses your family's real names, your real city, details that feel like only someone who knows you could know. That's why it works. That's why the IC3 recorded more than $20 billion in fraud losses in 2025, a record. These aren't clumsy scams. They're personalized operations built on research that cost the scammer nothing. And the raw material for that research is sitting on the first page of a Google search of your name.

HOW SCAMMERS TARGET YOU EVEN WITHOUT SOCIAL MEDIA

Here's the real problem — and why Google settings alone won't fix it

Google has a tool called "Results About You" that lets you request the removal of certain personal information from search results. It's worth using. But it only hides the link. It doesn't touch the underlying data broker profile.

Anyone who knows how to go directly to Spokeo, Whitepages, or BeenVerified skips Google entirely and finds everything anyway. And data brokers refresh their databases constantly. Even if you remove your information today, it can quietly reappear within months, pulled fresh from the same public record sources.

There's no single settings menu to turn this off. And doing it manually — finding every broker, submitting every opt-out form, rechecking every few months — takes hours. Then hours again. Then hours again when it reappears.

Two things to do before removing your information

Before you start cleaning up data broker sites, take these two steps. They will show you what scammers can already find and help you lock down details they may try to use against you.

1) Search yourself the way a scammer would

Google your full name. Then search your name plus your city, your phone number and the names of close family members. Screenshot what you find. That gives you a baseline of what anyone can see about you today.

2) Change your security questions

If your bank still uses questions like "mother's maiden name," "city you were born in," or "father's middle name," those answers may already be sitting on a data broker site that Google has indexed. Switch to nonsense answers only you know, and store them in a password manager. Then deal with the source. Google may be showing the results, but data brokers are often where the information lives. That's where the next cleanup step comes in.

How to remove your personal information from data broker sites

That's exactly why a data removal service can help. These services send removal requests to data brokers and people-search sites on your behalf, including many of the sites Google may be ranking near the top of your name search. Some also continue monitoring those sites and resubmit requests when your information reappears. Because it often does.

You can also do this manually by going to each data broker site, finding its opt-out page and submitting a removal request yourself. The problem is that the process can take hours, and it usually has to be repeated. Data brokers refresh their databases often, which means your name, address, phone number and relatives may show up again months later.

If you use a data removal service, consider adding close family members too. The scam that starts with a Google search of your name may end with a call to your elderly parent or a text to your adult child. Protecting yourself without protecting the people around you leaves a lot of exposure.

You can also run a free exposure scan from a reputable data removal company to see where your personal information is appearing online. The key is to deal with the source. Google may be showing the results, but data brokers are often where the information lives. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

Kurt's key takeaways

A scammer does not need to hack you to learn a lot about your life. A simple Google search can reveal enough personal details to make a fake call, text or email feel real. That is why it is worth searching your own name and seeing what comes up. Google may be showing the results, but data brokers are often where the information lives. The less scammers can find, the harder it is for them to target you or the people you love.

What surprised you most when you searched your own name online? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

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For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

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