Fox News AI Newsletter: How Disney fans will experience AI

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Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

-- Disney CEO unveils entertainment giant's new 3-pillar growth plan

-- Warning about AI-driven bank account hacks

-- Inside China's AI 'wolf pack' drones built with Taiwan conflict in mind

CUSTOMER FOCUS: Disney CEO unveils entertainment giant's new 3-pillar growth plan – New Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro outlined a new growth strategy for the entertainment giant as the company announced its quarterly results, which includes a focus on investing in content as well as technology.

TECH CHECK: Trump admin to review AI models from Google, Microsoft, xAI ahead of public release – The Trump administration is preparing to review new artificial intelligence models from major tech companies like Google, Microsoft and xAI ahead of their public releases to ensure safety and regulatory compliance.

EVOLVING THREAT: Treasury Secretary Bessent warns Americans about AI-driven bank account hacks as threats rapidly evolve – Treasury Secretary Bessent is warning Americans about the growing danger of artificial intelligence-driven bank account hacks.

'GOLDILOCKS': IBM CEO Arvind Krishna warns Washington must find middle ground on AI regulation – IBM CEO Arvind Krishna is issuing a strong warning to Washington lawmakers, arguing that they must find a "Goldilocks" middle ground regarding artificial intelligence regulation to carefully balance industry innovation with consumer safety.

MACHINE WARFARE: Inside China's AI 'wolf pack' drones built with Taiwan conflict in mind – China is developing AI-enabled robotic "wolf packs" designed to scout, supply and potentially support combat operations alongside troops in a future war — including a possible invasion of Taiwan — according to a new report.

HIDDEN RISKS: AI exposes US military supply chain tied to China – Fox Business media coverage highlights a concerning new analysis showing how artificial intelligence has exposed major hidden risks and critical vulnerabilities within the United States military supply chain that are directly tied to China.

RED LINE: China blocks Meta AI deal over security concerns – China blocked a major artificial intelligence deal involving tech giant Meta, with the government citing ongoing national security concerns over the advanced technology integration.

'ART'IFICIAL IDEAS: How AI exposure is reshaping jobs in creative fields – Fox Business explores the significant workplace shifts currently underway in the technology sector, detailing exactly how growing artificial intelligence exposure is fundamentally reshaping roles and expectations across various creative fields.

JUST LIKE US: Former LSU coach Brian Kelly uses AI to prepare for job interviews – Former LSU football coach Brian Kelly is reportedly using artificial intelligence to help prepare for upcoming job interviews, proving he faces the same modern challenges as the rest of the workforce.

DIGITAL DEXTERITY: New AI 'brain' lets robots move like humans – Engineers and researchers have successfully developed a groundbreaking new artificial intelligence "brain" that allows advanced robots to move, learn and navigate their environments much more seamlessly like actual humans.

FINANCIAL PROPOSITION: Bay Area banker wants to swap his $8M estate for AI company stock – A Bay Area banker wants to swap his luxurious $8 million real estate property entirely for valuable stock in a booming artificial intelligence company.

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