New AI brain lets robots move like humans

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Genesis AI, a global full-stack robotics company, has unveiled GENE-26.5, a robotic brain designed to help general-purpose robots perform complex physical tasks with human-level manipulation.

The company says the system pairs a robotics foundation model with a human-scale dexterous robotic hand. It also includes a new data engine. Together, these pieces help robots learn from human movement and handle tasks that require precision and coordination.

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What is GENE-26.5 and why it matters

Theo Gervet, Co-Founder and President of Genesis AI, says the easiest way to understand GENE-26.5 is to think of it as the system guiding the robot's actions.

"Think of GENE-26.5 like a robotic brain that takes in information and tells the robot what to do," Gervet said. "It is the industry's most advanced robotic brain, with the most advanced capabilities. We've proven this by releasing a few videos showing GENE-26.5 powering the most complex tasks ever performed by robots."

He says that matters because most robots still struggle with detailed hand movements. They often repeat one task in a controlled setting, but real life is less predictable.

"We've developed a way to feed GENE-26.5 massive amounts of data about how human hands move, so it can tell our robotic hands exactly how to move like a human's hands," Gervet said. "GENE-26.5 can also tell our robotic hands how to do tasks with many, many steps."

He pointed to a cooking example to show the difference. "For example, powered by GENE-26.5, our robotic hands can follow a 20-step process to make a full omelet from start to finish," Gervet said.

"That's why we're obsessed with innovating across the full-stack, from AI to hardware. By controlling every layer, we can build a cohesive system and solve the problem holistically. Our approach gives us a huge competitive advantage by harnessing unprecedented amounts of data, as that ultimately defines what foundation models can achieve."

How the AI brain helps robots move like humans

Human hands constantly adjust, even during simple actions. That level of control has been hard for robots to replicate.To explain, Gervet used a Rubik's Cube as an example. "Imagine you're playing with a Rubik's Cube. You have to hold it with the perfect grip strength. If you grip it too loosely, you'll drop it."

He said people make small adjustments without noticing. "You may not even realize it, but your brain is taking notice of how the cube feels. Even if you're just holding the cube, your hands are never perfectly still."

Those small movements are constant. "They're constantly making micro adjustments to make sure the cube doesn't slip and stays balanced," he said. " It takes a lot of complicated, intentional and coordinated movements that involve over 20 joints in your fingers, knuckles and wrists. Our robotic hands can do exactly that."

How Genesis AI trains robots using human data

Genesis AI built a robotic hand that mirrors the human hand in form and function. It pairs with a glove that captures motion and pressure. "The glove system helps us directly transfer information about how human hands move to our robot hands," Gervet said.

He explained how the system captures detail. "When a human wears the gloves as they interact with objects or do their work, we can capture details about the exact movements their fingers and wrists make. Our robotic hands are built to exactly match a human's hands, so that data works extremely well."

Genesis AI says the glove is 100 times cheaper than typical options. It has also shown up to five times greater data collection efficiency compared with traditional methods.

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Why robots struggled before this AI brain

Robots have lacked usable training data for physical tasks. "Robots have always had a data problem," Gervet said. "When you think about the AI chatbots you use on your computer, they have the entire internet to access."

Robots did not have that advantage. "The big problem comes from the fact that unless the robot's hand exactly matches a human's hand, any information you capture about how human hands move won't translate well," Gervet said.

He said matching the human hand solves that gap. "We've solved this problem by creating a robotic hand that exactly matches a human hand."

How video and simulation improve robot learning

Genesis AI also uses other sources of data to train its system. "In addition to data from the glove, we use videos from humans wearing camera headbands so we can see how their hands move," Gervet said. "We also use massive amounts of internet videos."

The company says its simulation system is a major accelerator, allowing AI to train itself in a fully virtual environment before moving into the real world. This helps teams test and improve systems much faster than traditional physical testing, which can be slow and expensive.

Where robots with AI brains could be used first

For now, Genesis AI expects the first use cases to be in workplaces such as warehouses and manufacturing facilities. "We see our technology being used in industrial settings to start and then later in the home," Gervet said.

He described a phased rollout. "To start, it can be deployed for industrial use in warehouses and for manufacturing logistics. We're already having conversations with industrial customers."

After that, the technology could expand further. "After the industrial phase, we'll offer our technology to the service industry. Next, it can be offered to consumers in their homes." Gervet went on to say that, " In addition, we’re hoping that in a home setting, our technology will be able to help handle daily chores, freeing up time for people to spend doing what they actually enjoy. Robots have been humans’ biggest fantasy for years. This is our collective hope, and we want to be the company to get us there."

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How safety is built into the technology

Gervet says safety testing is a core part of development. "Our technology goes through extensive testing and validation, first in simulation running millions of scenarios, then in controlled real-world environments," he said. "It has to earn its way into the room."

He added that the company also follows established safety standards and industry regulations designed to govern how robots operate around people.

He went on to say the company is currently showcasing individual components, including the robotic brain, robotic hands and data collection system and plans to unveil a full general-purpose robot that brings everything together. Early, small-scale deployments with select partners could begin later this year.

What this AI brain means for you

This technology will likely show up first in places like warehouses, factories and service environments where the work is repetitive or physically demanding. Gervet says, "In the future, we see our technology being able to fill some of the critical labor gaps there are today. Our hope is that this will increase productivity, while creating space for people to focus on meaningful, creative and high-value work."

Over time, that could change. Robots that can use the same tools as people may fit into existing spaces more easily, without needing everything redesigned around them.

"The beauty of the technology is that it’s meant to fit seamlessly into the human world," Gervet said. "Humans will still lead, but our reach won’t be limited by what we can do with our own hands."

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Kurt's key takeaways

This can feel like another robot demo, but the difference is how these robot hands move. They are starting to handle objects more like people do, using the same kinds of motions and tools. That is what makes this worth paying attention to. If robots can work in spaces built for humans without everything being redesigned, that is when things start to change in a more noticeable way. It also raises a bigger question about where this shows up first and how quickly it spreads. Not everything will change overnight, but this is the kind of progress that tends to build quietly and then suddenly feel like it is everywhere. So, be on the lookout for general-purpose robots that can suddenly handle objects more like human hands and start showing up in places you might not expect.

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As robots move and handle objects more like humans, do you want one helping you at home, or would that feel like a step too far at this point? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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