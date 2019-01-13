Kylie Jenner set to lose world record for the most ‘liked’ Instagram photo of all time to an egg

Billionaire Kylie Jenner is set to lose her long-held title of the Queen of social media to a lowly egg.

The 21-year-old currently holds the world record for the most liked Instagram photo of all-time with her photo of her "newly hatched" daughter Stormi Webster.

However, her crown is now under threat from a very unlikely source - and it looks like she will be toppled within just a few hours.

An Instagram account called 'EGG GANG' opened on January 4, with the mission to become the most liked post on Instagram - featuring nothing more than a picture of an egg.

Currently, the post has more than 16.8 million likes after clocking up nearly 10 million likes in the last 24 hours alone - less than one and a half million behind Kylie.

The Instagram page world_record_egg declares: "Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram." It goes on to say let's beat "the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang."

Kylie announced her new arrival with an adorable Instagram post which showed her tiny daughter holding onto her finger. It quickly set the world record for the highest number of Instagram likes topping an incredible 18.1m.

The reality star later shared a heartwarming video of her pregnancy journey.

Kylie is the richest Kardashian sibling with an estimated $800 million beauty empire – and is said to be a dollar billionaire. Her infamously popular Lip Kits boosted her beauty empire and she is predicted to be a mega-rich mum by 2022.

Sister Kim Kardashian is second richest with a $350 million fortune, and brother Rob Kardashian is at the bottom with $10 million.