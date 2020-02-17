Hamas hackers attempted to 'catfish' Israeli soldiers

Hamas hackers have targeted Israeli soldiers’ phones with fake social media profiles, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

On Sunday, the IDF tweeted that the Palestinian terror group created fake profiles, which included photos of women, in an attempt to hack the phones of Israeli soldiers. “What Hamas didn’t know was that Israeli intelligence caught onto their plot, tracked the malware & downed Hamas’ hacking system,” it added, with the hashtag #CatfishCaught.

“Catfishing” is the creation of fake identities on social media to deceive people.

Hamas controls the Gaza strip.

Citing the Israeli military, the Times of Israel reports that IDF and Israel’s Shin Bet security service joined forces to foil the hacking attempt. Israeli forces took down the Hamas servers used in the attempt this weekend, it said. The IDF does not believe that Hamas obtained any “significant intelligence” in its catfishing attempt, the Times of Israel reported.

The hacking attempt was the third Hamas effort to “catfish” Israel soldiers in recent years, according to the Times of Israel.

Cybersecurity is a critical part of Israel’s defense operations. In a rare public speech in 2017 Nadav Argaman, the head of the Shin Bet explained how the country has harnessed tech to prevent "lone-wolf" terrorist attacks.

