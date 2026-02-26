Google dismantles 9M-device Android hijack network

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Free apps are supposed to cost you nothing but storage space. But in this case, they may have cost millions of people control over their own internet connections.

Google says it has disrupted what it believes was the world's largest residential proxy network, one that secretly hijacked around 9 million Android devices, along with computers and smart home gadgets. Most people had no idea their devices were being used since the apps worked normally, and nothing looked broken.

But behind the scenes, those devices were quietly routing traffic for strangers, including cybercriminals.

How your device became part of a proxy network

According to Google's Threat Intelligence Group, the network was tied to a company known as IPIDEA. Instead of spreading through obvious malware, it relied on hidden software development kits, or SDKs, that were embedded inside more than 600 apps. These apps ranged from simple utilities to VPN tools and other free downloads. When you installed one, the app performed its advertised function. But it also enrolled your device into a residential proxy network.

That means your phone, computer or smart device could be used as a relay point for someone else's internet traffic. That traffic might include scraping websites, launching automated login attempts or masking the identity of someone conducting shady online activity. From the outside, it looked like that activity came from your home IP address. You wouldn't see it happening, and in many cases, you wouldn't notice any major performance issues.

Google says in a single seven-day period earlier this year, more than 550 separate threat groups were observed using IP addresses linked to this infrastructure. That includes cybercrime operations and state-linked actors. Residential proxy networks are attractive because they make malicious traffic look like normal consumer activity. Instead of coming from a suspicious data center, it appears to come from someone's living room.

What Google did to shut it down

Google says it took legal action in a U.S. federal court to seize domains used to control the infected devices and route proxy traffic. It also worked with companies like Cloudflare and other security firms to disrupt the network's command-and-control systems. Google claims it also updated Play Protect, the built-in Android security system, so that certified devices would automatically detect and remove apps known to include the malicious SDKs.

However, Google also warned that many of these apps were distributed outside the official Play Store. That matters because Play Protect can only scan and block threats tied to apps installed through Google Play. Third-party app stores, unofficial downloads and uncertified Android devices carry far greater risk.

IPIDEA has claimed its service was meant for legitimate business use, such as web research and data collection. But Google's research suggests the network was heavily abused by criminals. Even if some users knowingly installed bandwidth-sharing apps in exchange for rewards, many did not receive clear disclosure about how their devices were being used.

Google's investigation also found significant overlap between different proxy brands and SDK names. What looked like separate services were often tied to the same infrastructure. That makes it harder for consumers to know which apps are safe and which are quietly monetizing their connection.

7 ways you can protect yourself from Android proxy attacks

If millions of devices can be quietly turned into internet relay points, the big question is, how do you make sure yours isn't one of them? These steps reduce the risk that your phone, TV box or smart device gets pulled into a proxy network without you realizing it.

1) Stick to official app stores

Only download apps from the Google Play Store or other trusted app marketplaces. Some apps hide small pieces of code that can secretly use your internet connection. These are often spread through third-party app stores or direct app files called "APKs," which are Android app files installed manually instead of through the Play Store. When you sideload apps this way, you bypass Google's built-in security checks. Sticking to official stores helps keep those hidden threats off your device.

2) Avoid "earn money by sharing bandwidth" apps

If an app promises rewards for sharing your unused internet bandwidth, that's a major red flag. In many cases, that is exactly how residential proxy networks recruit devices. Even if it sounds legitimate, you are effectively renting out your IP address. That can expose you to abuse, blacklisting or deeper network vulnerabilities.

3) Review app permissions carefully

Before installing any app, check what permissions it requests. A simple wallpaper app should not need full network control or background execution privileges. After installation, go into your phone's settings and audit which apps have constant internet access, background activity rights or special device permissions.

4) Install strong antivirus software

Today's mobile security tools can detect suspicious app behavior, unusual internet activity and hidden background services. Strong antivirus software adds an extra layer of protection beyond what's built into your device, especially if you've installed apps in the past that you're unsure about. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

5) Keep your devices updated

Android security updates patch vulnerabilities that proxy operators may exploit. If you're using an older phone, tablet or Android TV box that no longer receives updates, it may be time to upgrade. Unpatched devices are easier targets for hidden SDK abuse and botnet enrollment.

6) Use a strong password manager

If your device ever becomes part of a proxy network or is otherwise compromised, attackers often try to pivot into your accounts next. That's why you should never reuse passwords. A password manager generates long, unique passwords for every account and stores them securely, so one breach does not unlock your email, banking or social media. Many password managers also include breach monitoring tools that alert you if your credentials appear in leaked databases, giving you a chance to act before real damage is done. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Cyberguy.com.

7) Remove apps you don't fully trust

Go through your installed apps and delete or uninstall anything you don't recognize or haven't used in months. The fewer apps running on your device, the fewer opportunities there are for hidden SDKs to operate. If you suspect your device has been compromised, consider a full reset and reinstall only essential apps from trusted sources.

Kurt's key takeaway

Residential proxy networks operate in a gray area that sounds harmless on paper but can quickly become a shield for cybercrime. In this case, millions of everyday devices were quietly enrolled into a system that attackers used to hide their tracks. Google's takedown is a major move, but the broader market for residential proxies is still growing. That means you need to be cautious about what you install and what permissions you grant. Free apps are rarely truly free. Sometimes, the product being sold is you and your internet connection.

Have you ever installed an app that promised rewards for sharing bandwidth, or used a free VPN without thinking twice about it? Let us know your thoughts by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

