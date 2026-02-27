Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Trump forces Big Tech to pay for AI power

Fox News Staff
Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- Trump brings Big Tech to White House to curb power costs amid AI boom

- Melania Trump’s young State of the Union guest pushes AI to revolutionize American classrooms

- China vs. SpaceX in race for space AI data centers

PAY UP: Trump brings Big Tech to White House to curb power costs amid AI boomEXCLUSIVE – President Trump is bringing major Big Tech leaders to the White House for a high-stakes summit aimed at curbing the skyrocketing power costs and infrastructure demands associated with the ongoing artificial intelligence boom.

Trump departs the White House

President Donald walks toward reporters while departing the White House on Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

ESPIONAGE BATTLE: Top AI firm alleges Chinese labs used 24K fake accounts to siphon US techA prominent artificial intelligence firm has leveled serious allegations against Chinese research laboratories, claiming that state-linked operatives utilized 24,000 fake accounts to unlawfully siphon critical U.S. technology and intellectual property.

THE PLAN: Trump’s science, tech man lays out White House’s global AI strategyPresident Trump’s top science and technology advisor has officially laid out the White House’s comprehensive global strategy for artificial intelligence, detailing the administration's plan to maintain American dominance in the rapidly evolving sector.

FUTURE IS HERE: Melania Trump’s young State of the Union guest pushes AI to revolutionize American classroomsA young student invited by first lady Melania Trump to attend the State of the Union address is making headlines for passionately advocating the use of artificial intelligence to revolutionize and modernize the American education system.

Alpha School student shares how AI helps her learn Video

DIGITAL DECEPTION: 300,000 Chrome users hit by fake AI extensionsCybersecurity experts are issuing urgent warnings after discovering that approximately 300,000 Google Chrome users have been targeted and compromised by malicious browser extensions carefully disguised as popular artificial intelligence tools.

COSMIC COMPETITION: China vs. SpaceX in race for space AI data centersThe global space race is taking a new technological turn as China and Elon Musk's SpaceX directly compete to establish the first advanced artificial intelligence data centers in Earth's orbit.

OPINION: White-collar office ecosystem being rewritten by AI, here's how we winIn this opinion piece, entrepreneur and investor Bion Bartning explores how the traditional white-collar office ecosystem is being fundamentally rewritten by artificial intelligence, offering strategic insights on how American workers and businesses can adapt and emerge victorious.

'DECADE OF BUILDOUT': Nvidia CEO says AI boom just getting started, AI going everywhereNvidia's chief executive officer is doubling down on the future of his industry, telling investors that the massive artificial intelligence boom is only just getting started and predicting that AI capabilities will soon be integrated everywhere.

President Donald Trump with Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

President Donald Trump speaks with Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, during the Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



