Google Pixel 8 has AI-enhanced photography

Google is trying anything it can to stand out with its smartphone, which looks more and more like an iPhone.

Its latest handset taps into AI-powered photography to make taking photos easier and allow people to manipulate an image to make it look better.

The essentials of Google’s new Pixel 8 phone

The Google Pixel 8 is the latest smartphone from Google. The Pixel 7 was released in 2022. The Pixel 8 has a smoother 120Hz OLED panel that gets significantly brighter, faster hardware that’s ideal for gaming, and a larger battery that should last all day.

Future-proofing the Pixel 8 will mean you will get seven years of software updates, according to Google, which is unprecedented for an Android smartphone.

This means that the Pixel 8 will get the latest version of Android and the security patches until roughly 2030, which is longer historically than some iPhones. This puts the Pixel 8 in a league of its own, as it potentially offers a longer lifespan for your phone.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Google Pixel 7

Some of the main differences between the two models are:

The Google Pixel 8 has a newer and faster processor , the Google Tensor G3, which is designed by Google itself and optimized for AI and machine learning tasks.

, the Google Tensor G3, which is designed by Google itself and optimized for AI and machine learning tasks. The Google Pixel 8 has a larger and smoother display , with a 6.2-inch OLED screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, compared to the 6.0-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate on the Google Pixel 7.

, with a 6.2-inch OLED screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, compared to the 6.0-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate on the Google Pixel 7. The Google Pixel 8 has more memory, with 8GB of RAM, compared to the 6GB of RAM on the Google Pixel 7. This means the Google Pixel 8 can handle more apps and multitasking without slowing down.

The Google Pixel 8 has better cameras , with a 50MP main camera and a 10.5MP front camera, compared to the 12.2MP main camera and the 8MP front camera on the Google Pixel 7.

, with a 50MP main camera and a 10.5MP front camera, compared to the 12.2MP main camera and the 8MP front camera on the Google Pixel 7. The Google Pixel 8 also has improved features such as Night Sight, Portrait Mode, and Cinematic Pan.

such as Night Sight, Portrait Mode, and Cinematic Pan. The Google Pixel 8 has a newer operating system, Android 14, which offers more features and security updates than Android 12, which is the operating system on the Google Pixel 7.

Revolutionizing photography with AI-powered camera system

At the heart of the Pixel 8 lies its extraordinary AI-powered camera system, which promises to take your photography to new heights.

Innovative "Best Take" tool

Among its standout features is "Best Take." Here’s what I like about this innovative tool. It automatically selects the best shots from a series of similar photos, ensuring you never miss the perfect moment. Whether it's a group photo or a candid shot, "Best Take" combines multiple frames into a single picture.

"Magic Editor" feature

Another notable feature is the "Magic Editor" integrated into Google Photos. This tool allows users to add custom edits and studio-quality enhancements to any photo with ease. Improve lighting, adjust backgrounds, and even fix image blur from photos taken on your old iPhone or Android device. Pixel 8's "Magic Editor" brings out the best in your pictures with just a few taps.

Audio Magic Eraser feature fixes bad sound

For those bothered by distracting background noises in their videos, the Pixel 8 introduces "Audio Magic Eraser." Leveraging Google's AI prowess, this feature reduces unwanted sounds like cars and wind, ensuring your audio remains crystal clear. It's a revolutionary tool for content creators and anyone who values audio quality in their recordings.

Pixel 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23: A choice of preferences

In a world of abundant choices, choosing between the Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S23 boils down to personal preferences. While both phones offer impressive camera systems, Pixel 8’s AI innovations stand out. It caters to photography enthusiasts who crave creative control and exceptional photo quality. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 excels with its sleek design and the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering stunning colors and contrast.

Comparing Google Pixel 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23

The Google Pixel 8 has a newer and faster processor , the Google Tensor G3, which is designed by Google itself and optimized for AI and machine learning tasks.

, the Google Tensor G3, which is designed by Google itself and optimized for AI and machine learning tasks. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a more powerful battery , with a 5000 mAh capacity, compared to the 4500 mAh battery on the Google Pixel 8. This means the Samsung Galaxy S23 can last longer on a single charge.

, with a 5000 mAh capacity, compared to the 4500 mAh battery on the Google Pixel 8. This means the Samsung Galaxy S23 can last longer on a single charge. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has more storage options , with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants, compared to the 128GB and 256GB variants on the Google Pixel 8. This means the Samsung Galaxy S23 can store more photos , videos, and apps on the phone.

, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants, compared to the 128GB and 256GB variants on the Google Pixel 8. This means the Samsung Galaxy S23 can , videos, and apps on the phone. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a better zoom capability , with a 10x optical zoom and a 100x digital zoom, compared to the 4x optical zoom and the 20x digital zoom on the Google Pixel 8. This means the Samsung Galaxy S23 can capture more details from far away objects.

, with a 10x optical zoom and a 100x digital zoom, compared to the 4x optical zoom and the 20x digital zoom on the Google Pixel 8. This means the Samsung Galaxy S23 can capture more details from far away objects. The Google Pixel 8 has a newer operating system, Android 14, which offers more features and security updates than Android 13, which is the operating system on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Pricing

The Google Pixel 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 have different prices depending on the storage option.

For the 128GB storage option, the Google Pixel 8 costs $699, which is $100 less than the Samsung Galaxy S23, which costs $799.

This means that the Google Pixel 8 has a lower price per GB of storage than the Samsung Galaxy S23, as shown by the following calculation:

Google Pixel 8 - $699/128 GB=$5.46 per GB

Samsung Galaxy S23 - $799/128 GB=$6.24 per GB

Therefore, the Google Pixel 8 offers a better value for money for the 128GB storage option than the Samsung Galaxy S23. However, there may be other factors that influence the choice of smartphone, such as design, features, performance, and brand preference.

Eco-friendly design: A step toward sustainability

Beyond its photographic prowess, the Pixel 8 sets a new standard for eco-conscious smartphones. Google has gone to great lengths to ensure this device is not only cutting-edge but also environmentally responsible, a trend being embraced industry-wide.

The phone is constructed using 100% recycled aircraft-grade aluminum, and even the glass and plastic used are 100% repurposed.

Additional upgrades

Compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 7, the Pixel 8 brings improvements across the board. Its larger and more versatile display, coupled with a variable refresh rate, delivers smoother visuals. The Google Tensor G3 chip ensures robust performance, while Android 14 offers a highly customizable operating system. Moreover, the Pixel 8 boasts extended battery life, making it ideal for those who need a device that can keep up with their busy lives.

Safety features with AI intelligence

Google Pixel phones, including the Pixel 8, come equipped with personal safety features powered by AI intelligence. In case of a car accident, the phone can swiftly call emergency services and share your precise location for a faster response which was first introduced to the iPhone.

For nighttime runners and travelers, the Pixel offers peace of mind with safety check-ins. Furthermore, it provides Crisis Alerts for natural disasters and early earthquake warnings through the Android Earthquake Alert System for those in regions prone to shaky ground.

With its stellar camera innovations, sustainability focus, and user-friendly features, the Google Pixel 8 is poised to make waves in the world of smartphones. Whether you're a photography enthusiast or simply value a sustainable lifestyle, the Pixel 8 is arguably Google’s best smartphone yet.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Google Pixel 8 is making waves in the smartphone landscape, offering cutting-edge AI-powered photography and a strong commitment to sustainability. Its AI camera features, including "Best Take" and "Magic Editor," redefine photography with seamless image enhancement and audio improvement. With a focus on sustainability, the Pixel 8 uses 100% recycled materials, setting new standards for eco-friendly smartphones.

When compared to the iPhone 15, the Pixel 8 excels in AI photography while offering versatility with a customizable Android 14 OS. It also prioritizes personal safety with features like automatic emergency service calls and earthquake warnings to play catch up with Apple. The Pixel 8 builds on the success of its predecessor, the Pixel 7, which introduced a radical redesign with a borderless screen and a rear fingerprint scanner. For photographers and those in search of a new cell phone, the Google Pixel 8 represents a compelling option, blending innovation, environmental responsibility, and user-centric features.

