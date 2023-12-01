Can AI make photos of you look better than you do in real life?

We all have photos that capture our precious moments in life. Whether it’s a family vacation, a graduation ceremony or a birthday party, we want to preserve these memories and share them with others.

But sometimes our photos are not perfect. They might be blurry, overexposed or have unwanted objects in the background. That’s where photo editing tools come in handy.

With a few clicks, we can crop, rotate, adjust and enhance our photos to make them look more appealing. But what if we could do more than that? What if we could use artificial intelligence (AI) to change the content of our photos and make them look even better?

How AI-powered photo editing tools make photos look better

AI-powered photo editing tools are becoming more advanced and accessible. These tools use generative AI, a branch of AI that can create new content from scratch or modify existing content based on some input. Here are some mobile apps where you can use generative AI to enhance your photos.

Adobe Firefly

Adobe, renowned for Photoshop, introduces Adobe Firefly, a generative AI engine that revolutionizes photo editing. With Firefly, you can edit photos and insert new content through simple text-based prompts.

For instance, you can type commands like "add some clouds" or "change the season to winter," and Firefly will generate realistic images that match your request. Firefly's Generative Fill can also miraculously repair old and or heavily damaged photos while removing unwanted elements. You can use Adobe Firefly to make those photos look like new again.

Try Adobe Firefly

Canva

Canva is an AI-powered design app that lets you create stunning graphics, logos, flyers, posters and more. You can use its auto-enhancement features and Magic Edit tool to improve your photos with one click. You can also choose from millions of templates, fonts, icons and images to customize your designs.

Try Canva

Facetune

Facetune is the world’s most popular selfie editor, powered by AI. You can edit, enhance and retouch your photos and videos with just a few taps. You can also try on different makeup, hair colors and clothes and even transform your selfies into stunning versions of yourself.

Try Facetune

Lensa

Lensa is a mobile AI photo editor that specializes in portrait editing. You can use it to smooth your skin, whiten your teeth, change your eye color and apply makeup effects. You can also adjust the lighting, contrast and saturation of your photos to make them more flattering.

Try Lensa

Autoenhance.ai

Autoenhance.ai is an AI photo editor that automatically optimizes your photos for different purposes. You can use it to enhance your photos for social media, e-commerce, real estate and more. It also provides sky replacement, perspective correction and image relighting features to make your photos look more professional.

Try Autoenhance.ai

Google’s Magic Editor

Google's Magic Editor is an AI-powered photo editing tool that lets users make professional-level edits on their smartphone. Users can remove unwanted parts of photos, such as backgrounds, objects, or people, to create stunning images. Magic Editor also allows users to edit videos and audio with just a few taps, using AI to adjust the quality and effects.

Try Google's Magic Editor

Photo Scan by Photomyne

This unique technology not only fixes discolored or unfocused images but also performs something exceptional. It uses AI to bring together individuals from different images and seamlessly merge them into a single picture. Imagine reuniting grandparents with grandchildren they've never met or rectifying a family photo when a family member couldn't be present.

You can also use Photomyne to scan and digitize your old photos and slides and create beautiful albums and slideshows to share with your loved ones. Photomyne preserves your precious memories and makes them easy to access and enjoy anytime, anywhere.

Try Photomyne

The impact of AI photo editing on our memories

While AI-powered photo editing tools can offer us many benefits, they also raise some ethical and psychological questions. How do these tools affect our perception of reality and our sense of self? How do they influence our memory and our emotions? And how do they affect our relationships and our trust in others?

One of the main concerns is that AI can photoshop our memories and make them look different from what they really were. When we edit our photos with AI, we might alter our memories as well. We might remember things that did not happen, forget things that did happen or mix up things that happened at different times or places. We might also change our emotional attachment to our memories, making them more positive or negative than they actually were.

Kurt's key takeaways

AI-powered photo editing tools are here to stay, and they will likely become more sophisticated and widespread in the future. While they have the potential to enhance our photos and our memories, they also pose some risks and challenges.

We need to be aware of the impact of these tools on our psychology and our society, and we need to use them responsibly and ethically. We also need to balance our desire for perfection and creativity with our respect for reality and authenticity. Remember, our photos are not just images, but representations of our lives and ourselves.

