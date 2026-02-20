Fox News AI Newsletter: AI giant moves HQ to red state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- AI giant Palantir moves its headquarters to Florida as tech company exodus continues

- AI home search could change how you buy a house

- OPINION: To win AI race, America must unleash energy dominance or fall

TECH EXODUS: AI giant Palantir moves its headquarters to Florida – The tech company exodus from traditional hubs continues as AI giant Palantir announces it is officially moving its corporate headquarters to Florida, a strategic shift driven by a search for a more favorable business and regulatory environment.

‘CAN’T BE LEFT BEHIND': Bipartisan bill looks to prepare workforce for AI future – Lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill focused on preparing the American workforce for an artificial intelligence-driven future, emphasizing that the country cannot afford to be left behind as technological advancements rapidly reshape the global economy.

AI OUT OF CONTROL? How a single article is sending shock waves with apocalyptic warning – Howard Kurtz writes, "It’s extremely rare–once in a blue moon–that I read a piece that completely changes my view of an issue." But that's what happened here.

OPINION: Phil Flynn: To win AI race, America must unleash energy dominance or fall – FOX Business Network Contributor Phil Flynn argues that in order to win the increasingly competitive artificial intelligence race, the United States must fully unleash its energy dominance to meet massive power demands, warning that the nation will otherwise fall behind its international rivals.

CASH FLOW QUESTIONS: Big Tech’s $650 billion AI spending spree sparks cash flow concerns – CFRA Research Director Ken Leon joined "Mornings with Maria" to break down AI disruption fears, Big Tech’s massive spending surge and what it means for investors ahead of key earnings reports.

KEY TO FUTURE: AI home search could change how you buy a house – Advancements in artificial intelligence are making their way into the real estate market, with new tools and algorithms powering AI home searches that could fundamentally change the way prospective buyers find and purchase a house.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation