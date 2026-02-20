Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: AI giant moves HQ to red state

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Palantir CEO Alex Karp poses in front of sign

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, poses beside the company's logo ahead of an interview with Reuters in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, May 23, 2022. (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- AI giant Palantir moves its headquarters to Florida as tech company exodus continues

- AI home search could change how you buy a house

- OPINION: To win AI race, America must unleash energy dominance or fall

TECH EXODUS: AI giant Palantir moves its headquarters to FloridaThe tech company exodus from traditional hubs continues as AI giant Palantir announces it is officially moving its corporate headquarters to Florida, a strategic shift driven by a search for a more favorable business and regulatory environment.

Miami, Florida skyline in 2020

A drone view shows the downtown skyline in Miami, April 16, 2025.  (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

‘CAN’T BE LEFT BEHIND': Bipartisan bill looks to prepare workforce for AI future – Lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill focused on preparing the American workforce for an artificial intelligence-driven future, emphasizing that the country cannot afford to be left behind as technological advancements rapidly reshape the global economy.

AI OUT OF CONTROL? How a single article is sending shock waves with apocalyptic warning Howard Kurtz writes, "It’s extremely rare–once in a blue moon–that I read a piece that completely changes my view of an issue." But that's what happened here.

OPINION: Phil Flynn: To win AI race, America must unleash energy dominance or fallFOX Business Network Contributor Phil Flynn argues that in order to win the increasingly competitive artificial intelligence race, the United States must fully unleash its energy dominance to meet massive power demands, warning that the nation will otherwise fall behind its international rivals.

CASH FLOW QUESTIONS: Big Tech’s $650 billion AI spending spree sparks cash flow concerns – CFRA Research Director Ken Leon joined "Mornings with Maria" to break down AI disruption fears, Big Tech’s massive spending surge and what it means for investors ahead of key earnings reports.

KEY TO FUTURE: AI home search could change how you buy a houseAdvancements in artificial intelligence are making their way into the real estate market, with new tools and algorithms powering AI home searches that could fundamentally change the way prospective buyers find and purchase a house.

A row of for sale signs

Ten For Sale signs grouped together in front of a town house complex at the corner of Tapscott Rd. and McLevin Ave. (David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
X
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue