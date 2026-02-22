Spyware can hijack your phone in seconds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You already know malware is out there. You hear about phishing emails, fake apps and data breaches almost every week. But every so often, something comes along that feels more personal. ZeroDayRAT spyware is one of those threats.

If your device gets infected, attackers can see almost everything happening on your phone. That includes your messages, notifications, location and even live camera feeds. Let that sink in for a second.

This is not some clunky virus from years ago. Security researchers at iVerify, a mobile security and digital forensics company, describe it as a complete mobile compromise toolkit. And it works on both iPhone and Android devices.

What makes ZeroDayRAT spyware so dangerous?

Many types of malware focus on one goal. Some steal passwords. Others spy on text messages. ZeroDayRAT spyware goes much further.

Once installed, the infected device starts transmitting data back to a central dashboard controlled by the attacker. From there, they get:

A full stream of incoming notifications

A searchable inbox of text messages

Device model and operating system details

Battery level and lock status

Network activity and app usage

In other words, they can build a detailed profile of your daily life. Reports say the dashboard even shows a live activity timeline. That timeline reveals who you talk to most, which apps you use and when you are most active online. For anyone who values privacy, that is chilling.

It can watch and listen in real time

Here is where things get even more disturbing.

ZeroDayRAT spyware includes keylogging and live surveillance tools. That means attackers can:

Capture every keystroke with context

See which app you opened

Track how long you spent inside it

Record gestures and inputs

Access your microphone

Activate your front or rear camera

View your screen in real time

Imagine someone watching your screen as you log into your bank account. Or listening while you have a private conversation. This is not a hypothetical capability. According to reporting, those features are built directly into the platform.

Your banking and crypto apps are targets too

Many people assume mobile malware only steals passwords. ZeroDayRAT spyware goes after money directly. It reportedly includes tools designed to target digital payment and banking apps such as Apple Pay and PayPal. It can also intercept banking notifications and use clipboard injection to redirect cryptocurrency transfers to the attacker's wallet.

Even without full remote control of your phone, that level of access is enough to drain accounts and steal digital assets. And here is another troubling detail. Reports indicate the platform is openly sold on Telegram, which lowers the barrier for would-be cybercriminals. You do not need advanced hacking skills to use it. That combination of power and accessibility makes this threat especially concerning.

Why Apple and Google are tightening app rules

There is a reason Apple strongly discourages installing apps outside the App Store. Google is also exploring changes to how sideloading works on Android. When apps bypass official stores, security screening becomes weaker. That opens the door for spyware like ZeroDayRAT to sneak in. While no system is perfect, sticking to trusted app marketplaces dramatically lowers your risk.

How to tell if ZeroDayRAT spyware is on your phone

Advanced spyware is designed to stay hidden. You may not see a flashing warning that something is wrong. Still, your phone often gives subtle clues when something is off. Watch for these warning signs.

Unusual battery drain

Spyware that streams data, records audio or tracks location runs constantly in the background. If your battery suddenly drains much faster than normal, especially after no major app changes, that can be a red flag.

Phone overheating without heavy use

If your device feels hot even when you are not gaming or streaming video, background surveillance activity could be consuming resources.

Strange data usage spikes

Check your mobile data usage in settings. A sudden jump may indicate that your phone is transmitting large amounts of information to an external server.

Unknown apps or configuration changes

Look for apps you do not remember installing. On iPhone, check for unknown configuration profiles under Settings. On Android, review installed apps and device administrator permissions.

Unexpected login alerts

If you receive password reset emails or login alerts you did not trigger, assume your credentials may be compromised.

Microphone or camera indicators are activating randomly

Both iPhone and Android show visual indicators when the camera or microphone is in use. If those indicators appear when you are not actively using them, investigate immediately.

If you suspect spyware, do not ignore it. Back up essential data, perform a factory reset and restore only trusted apps. In severe cases, consult a mobile security professional.

How to remove ZeroDayRAT spyware from your phone

If you believe your phone may be infected, act quickly. Do not keep using it normally while you figure things out. Follow these steps.

1) Disconnect immediately

Turn off Wi-Fi and cellular data. This stops the spyware from sending more data to the attacker while you take action.

2) Change your passwords from a different device

Do not use the potentially infected phone to change passwords. Use a trusted computer or another secure device. Update passwords for email, banking, social media and payment apps first. Enable two-factor authentication ( 2FA ) on every account. Consider using a password manager, which securely stores and generates complex passwords, reducing the risk of password reuse. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Cyberguy.com

3) Run a trusted mobile security scan

Install and run strong antivirus software on your phone. Let it scan your device for malicious apps, suspicious configuration profiles or hidden spyware components. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

4) Remove suspicious apps and profiles

On iPhone, check Settings > General > VPN & Device Management for unknown configuration profiles. Delete anything you do not recognize. On Android, review installed apps and remove anything unfamiliar. Also, check device administrator settings and revoke access from unknown apps.

5) Back up essential data carefully

If you plan to reset your phone, back up only photos, contacts and critical files. Avoid restoring full system backups that could reintroduce malicious software.

6) Perform a factory reset

A full factory reset on your iPhone or Android is often the most effective way to remove advanced spyware. This wipes the device and removes hidden malware components. After the reset, reinstall apps manually from the official app store instead of restoring everything automatically. Before performing a factory reset, back up important photos, contacts and files, as this process permanently deletes everything stored on the device.

7) Monitor your financial accounts

Because ZeroDayRAT targets banking and crypto apps, watch your accounts closely for unusual transactions. Contact your bank immediately if you see suspicious activity.

When to replace the device

In rare cases, if the phone was deeply compromised or jailbroken, replacing the device may be the safest option. While that sounds extreme, protecting your identity and finances is worth more than the cost of a new phone.

Ways to stay safe from ZeroDayRAT spyware

The good news is that you still have control over your digital safety. Start with these practical steps to reduce your risk of infection and limit the damage if spyware ever targets your phone.

1) Avoid sideloading apps

Only install apps from the App Store or Google Play Store. Official stores screen apps for malicious code and remove threats when discovered. Do not download apps from links in emails or text messages. If an app asks you to install it from outside the store, treat that as a red flag.

2) Think before you tap and use strong antivirus protection

Do not click links from unknown senders. Even one tap can trigger a malicious download or redirect you to a fake login page. Install strong antivirus software on your mobile device. Good mobile security apps scan for spyware, block malicious websites and warn you about suspicious behavior in real time. Some also alert you if your personal information appears in known data breaches, which adds another layer of protection. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

3) Keep your phone updated

Install operating system updates as soon as they become available. Security updates patch vulnerabilities that spyware platforms like ZeroDayRAT try to exploit. Turning on automatic updates helps ensure you do not miss critical fixes.

4) Review app permissions regularly

Check which apps have access to your camera, microphone and location . Remove permissions that do not make sense. If a simple game wants constant microphone access, that should raise questions. Limiting permissions reduces what spyware can capture.

5) Use strong authentication

Turn on two-factor authentication ( 2FA ) for banking, email and social media accounts. Even if spyware captures a password, that second verification step can stop attackers from logging in. Use a reputable password manager to create strong, unique passwords for every account.

6) Use a data removal service to reduce your exposure

Spyware operators often profile targets using personal data that is already available online. Data broker websites collect your phone number, address, relatives and more. A reputable data removal service can help remove your personal details from many of these sites. The less information criminals can gather about you, the harder it becomes to target you with convincing phishing attacks or social engineering. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com . Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com .

7) Do not bypass your phone's built-in security protections

Some people modify their phones to remove manufacturer restrictions so they can install unofficial apps or customize the system. On an iPhone, this is called jailbreaking. On Android, it is known as rooting. While that may sound harmless, it removes important security safeguards that are designed to block spyware and malicious software. Once those protections are gone, threats like ZeroDayRAT have a much easier time installing and hiding on your device. Keeping your phone in its original security state adds a powerful layer of protection that most people never see but benefit from every day.

Kurt's key takeaways

ZeroDayRAT spyware feels unsettling because it attacks something we rely on every day. Your phone holds your conversations, photos, financial apps and personal routines. When a single piece of malware can see your screen, hear your voice and track your location, the stakes get higher. The silver lining is this. Most infections still depend on user action. A bad link was clicked. A suspicious app was installed. A warning ignored. Staying cautious may not sound exciting, but it remains one of the strongest defenses you have.

Now here is the question worth asking. If spyware can already access your camera, messages and money in one package, are tech companies and app stores doing enough to protect you? Let us know your thoughts by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

