AI dating cafes are now a real thing

Dating has changed a lot over the past decade. First, we moved from meeting people in person to swiping on apps. Now, some people are skipping human partners altogether and dating AI. That shift became very real at a recent pop-up event in Hell's Kitchen in New York, where EvaAI, an AI companion app, hosted what it called a dating cafe. Guests arrived solo and brought their virtual partners with them.

Instead of someone sitting across the table, many had a phone or tablet propped up between the candles. They slipped on headphones, smiled at their screens and carried on full conversations with digital companions. It looked like a normal date night. It just happened to include artificial intelligence.

AI COMPANIONS ARE RESHAPING TEEN EMOTIONAL BONDS

EvaAI takes AI relationships into the real world

EvaAI organized the event to give users a chance to take their AI companion out on a real date. The app allows people to create customizable AI partners for text and video chat. For one evening, those private conversations moved into a public setting. Guests set up their devices on stands and began chatting with their AI partners as drinks were poured and music played. Some described their companions as friends. Others framed the relationship as romantic, often involving roleplay or fantasy scenarios.

Company representatives said the goal was to reduce stigma around AI companion relationships. They emphasized that the app is not designed to replace human partners. Instead, they position it as support for people who feel lonely or who want a low-pressure way to build confidence. Still, seeing rows of candlelit tables with screens instead of people makes the shift feel tangible.

What is an AI companion relationship?

An AI companion relationship happens when someone forms an emotional or romantic bond with a chatbot designed to simulate personality and conversation.

On platforms like EvaAI, users can:

Swipe through AI characters

Customize appearance and personality

Text or video chat anytime

Create romantic or fantasy scenarios

You control the interaction. You decide when it starts and when it ends. You shape the personality to fit what you want. For many people, that control feels safe. There is no fear of rejection. No pressure to impress. No awkward silence unless you want one. If you have ever felt burned out by dating apps, you can probably understand the appeal.

Why are more people turning to AI for romance?

Modern dating can feel exhausting. You swipe, match and message. Then conversations disappear. AI cuts out a lot of the drama. There is no ghosting. No mixed signals. No waiting hours to reply, so you do not seem too eager. Instead, you get immediate engagement. For people who struggle with anxiety or who do not have many daily interactions, that can feel comforting. Some users say AI helps them practice conversation before dating real people. Others say it fills a social gap during lonely periods.

Younger generations are also growing up with AI integrated into daily life. Talking to a chatbot no longer feels unusual. Adding emotional connection may feel like the next step. Surveys show a noticeable percentage of adults have experimented with AI in a romantic or intimate way. Among teens, the numbers are even higher.

The benefits and the tradeoffs of AI relationships

AI companion relationships come with real upsides. For example, they can reduce loneliness and provide emotional reassurance. In many cases, they also help people rehearse difficult conversations before having them in real life. As a result, some users say they feel more confident and socially prepared.

However, there are clear tradeoffs. Unlike AI, real relationships require compromise, unpredictability and emotional growth. While a digital partner adapts to your preferences, a human partner may challenge you in unexpected ways. In contrast, AI typically responds the way you prefer and rarely pushes back unless designed to do so.

Over time, spending several hours a day in digital intimacy may shift expectations about real-world connections. At the New York event, some attendees admitted they feel more comfortable interacting with their AI companion at home rather than in crowded spaces. Because the app offers a high level of control, it can feel safer than face-to-face interaction. On one hand, that comfort can build confidence. On the other hand, it may reinforce isolation. Ultimately, the outcome depends on how intentionally the technology is used.

TEENS TURNING TO AI FOR LOVE AND COMFORT

Are AI companion relationships a passing trend or the future?

It is easy to dismiss an AI dating cafe as a quirky tech stunt. Then again, meeting someone through a dating app once felt strange, too. Technology keeps advancing. Video syncing looks smoother. Voices sound more natural. Conversations feel more responsive.

As AI becomes more lifelike, emotional attachment may deepen. EvaAI's leadership has made clear that they do not view the app as a substitute for human relationships. They describe it as support during periods without a partner or as practice for real-world dating. Whether users maintain that boundary over time remains an open question.

Kurt's key takeaways

If you had told someone ten years ago that people would bring a chatbot to a wine bar for date night, they probably would have laughed. Now it is happening, and not quietly. The AI dating cafe in New York highlighted something very human. People want connection. When dating feels exhausting, awkward or intimidating, they look for something that feels safer and easier to manage.

For some, AI companion relationships may serve as practice. For others, they may become a primary source of emotional support. The technology will keep improving. The bigger question is how we choose to use it. We once debated whether meeting someone online counted as "real." AI may follow a similar path, or it may remain a niche comfort for a certain group of people.

If an AI companion helps someone feel less lonely and more confident, does it really matter that the connection is digital, or is the lack of a human on the other side a line you would never cross? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

