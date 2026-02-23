China vs SpaceX in race for space AI data centers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If your phone heats up while running AI, imagine what happens inside a massive data center. Now imagine moving that data center into orbit.

That is exactly what China and Elon Musk are planning. It is a serious race to build space-based AI data centers powered by sunlight in space.

At stake? The future of artificial intelligence, energy dominance and who controls the next layer of digital infrastructure.

China's plan: Gigawatt-class space computing

China's main space contractor, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, outlined a five-year plan to build what it calls "gigawatt-class space digital-intelligence infrastructure," according to reporting cited by CCTV. While that phrase may sound bureaucratic. It is not.

Gigawatt-class means massive energy output. Think industrial scale. These proposed orbital hubs would integrate cloud, edge and device-level computing. In simple terms, data collected on Earth could be processed in space instead of inside giant warehouses in Arizona or Inner Mongolia.

The vision goes even further. A December policy document describes an industrial-scale "Space Cloud" by 2030. The goal is deep integration of computing power, storage and transmission bandwidth, all powered by solar energy in orbit. China also signaled that space-based solar power tied to AI computing will be a core pillar of its upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan. It's all part of its national strategy.

Elon Musk says the lowest-cost AI will be in space

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is making a similar bet. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Musk said SpaceX plans to launch solar-powered AI data center satellites within two to three years. He argued that space is the "lowest-cost place to put AI" and predicted that it will be true within a few years. Why? Solar power in orbit can generate far more energy than panels on the ground. Musk said orbital solar generation can produce roughly five times more power because there are no clouds and no night cycles in the same way as on Earth. SpaceX reportedly expects to use funds from a planned $25 billion IPO to help develop these orbital AI systems.

This makes sense when you consider that AI is devouring electricity. Training and running large models requires enormous computing clusters. Power grids are straining in places like Texas and Northern Virginia. So the thinking is simple. If Earth runs short on clean energy for AI, move the servers closer to the sun.

The real bottleneck: Reusable rockets

There is only one problem. Getting hardware into space is expensive. SpaceX solved part of that with its Falcon 9 reusable rocket. Reusability dramatically lowers launch costs. It also enabled SpaceX's Starlink satellite network to dominate low Earth orbit.

China, on the other hand, has not yet completed a fully successful reusable rocket program capable of repeated, reliable flights. That is a major bottleneck. Without reusability, the cost of launching and maintaining space-based AI infrastructure remains high.

Still, China achieved a record 93 space launches last year, according to official announcements. Its commercial space startups are maturing quickly. And Beijing has made it clear it wants to become a "world-leading space power" by 2045. In other words, this is a long game.

It is not just about data centers

China's five-year plan also includes suborbital space tourism and the gradual development of orbital tourism. That signals a broader push to commercialize space in a way similar to civil aviation.

At the same time, both the U.S. and China see strategic and military advantages in dominating orbit. China recently inaugurated its first School of Interstellar Navigation within the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The goal is to move from near-Earth orbit to deep space exploration. State media described the next 10 to 20 years as a window for leapfrog development in interstellar navigation.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is racing to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since the Apollo era. The competition is heating up on multiple fronts. AI infrastructure in space is just one piece of a much larger chessboard.

Why this matters to you

You might be thinking, "Great. Billionaires and governments are fighting over satellites. Why should I care?" Here is why. AI is becoming embedded in everything. Search results. Customer service. Medical imaging. Financial systems. Smart homes. All of that runs on computing power. And that computing power runs on energy. If the cheapest and most abundant energy for AI ends up being in orbit, the balance of tech power could shift dramatically. Countries that control space-based AI infrastructure could gain economic leverage, military advantages and technological dominance. This is the next layer of the cloud. Not in a warehouse. Not in a desert. But circling above your head.

Kurt's key takeaways

For decades, space was about flags and footprints. Today, the focus is shifting toward servers and solar arrays as governments and private companies rethink where the world's most powerful computers should operate. China is pursuing a "Space Cloud," while Elon Musk argues that AI belongs in orbit. Both are racing toward a future where advanced computing systems are powered by uninterrupted sunlight above Earth. That shift sounds bold and carries real risk. However, if AI continues to accelerate and energy demand keeps climbing, moving computing infrastructure into space may start to look less radical and more inevitable.

If the infrastructure powering AI moves into orbit, who should control it? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

