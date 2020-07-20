Elon Musk says Neuralink will stream music straight into your brain

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims that his implantable computer interface Neuralink will be able to stream music directly to a person's brain.

Musk discussed the technology during an exchange with another user on Twitter, after tweeting that he was looking to recruit engineers for the project.

"If you’ve solved hard problems with phones / wearables (sealing, signal processing, inductive charging, power mgmt, etc), please consider working at engineering@neuralink.com," Musk tweeted Friday. "Solving high-volume, high-reliability, low-cost production problems is especially valued."

During a livestream presentation in 2019, Musk said that Neuralink would implant flexible threads of electrodes into the brain, which are used to pick up signals from neurons and wirelessly transmit them to a computer nearby.

He noted that the process would be similar to LASIK, where a laser would create a tiny hole in the skull to implant the electrodes.

Musk believes that the technology could ultimately help treat brain disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and dementia. He added that it is also essential for the human race's symbosis with artificial intelligence.

He fielded additional questions from multiple users on Twitter over the weekend, who asked if Neuralink could "help control hormone levels and use them to our advantage (enhanced abilities and reasoning, anxiety relief, etc)", "stop rapid firing, when needed, in neural networks, for patients with OCD" and “stimulate the release of oxytocin, serotonin, and other chemicals when needed.”

He replied to every question with a simple "yes."

Musk told Joe Rogan Experience podcast in May that he believes that Neuralink could potentially be implemented within a year.

He tweeted earlier this month that there would be an update on Neuralink's progess on August 28. It should be noted, however, the Musk has a well-documented history of bold claims or statements that do not amount to anything.

