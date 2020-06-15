Here's what the Tesla logo really means

When it comes to car company logos, Tesla’s is about a straightforward as they get. Or is it?

It looks like the letter T, which makes sense, but there’s more to it than that.

According to CEO Elon Musk, it’s a stylized section of the cross-section of an electric motor that represents a section of the stator and rotor that comprises one.

The main part of the T is one of the windings on the rotor while the line above it, separated by a space, is the stator. Neat.

Tesla isn’t alone among Musk’s companies to incorporate iconography into its branding. The curved line in the SpaceX logo is supposed to be the trajectory of a rocket taking off, while the black O in the tunnel-drilling The Boring Company’s logo isn't very exciting. It's just a hole in the ground.

Or is it?

