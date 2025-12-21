Bionic hand brings baseball star back to the field

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At 18, Jamie Grohsong was living a dream many young athletes chase for years. He was a three-time all-conference shortstop, a Division I college prospect and a player who lived for the game. Then one Fourth of July night in 2023, everything changed. A firework exploded in his hand. In seconds, Jamie lost his pitching hand, his season and what felt like his entire baseball future. The path he had worked toward since childhood disappeared. For a while, Jamie accepted that reality. Baseball, the sport that shaped his identity, was over.

When technology reopens a closed door

Two years later, Jamie stepped back onto a baseball field wearing something he never imagined using. A bionic prosthetic known as the Ability Hand.

"The fact that I can feel and sense everything to the finest details opened my mind to the possibility of everything that could actually be done," he told CyberGuy.

The goal was not to recreate the past. It was to find out what might still be possible.

Engineers who build advanced prosthetic hands saw Jamie's story and reached out with a simple question. What if he did not have to give up the game entirely? That question started an extraordinary journey that blended grit, patience and cutting-edge engineering.

"When building the Ability Hand, we prioritized real-life usage," Dr. Aadeel Akhtar, founder and CEO of PSYONIC, told CyberGuy. "While we already put the hand through its fair share of stress tests, baseball is a whole different ball game."

Baseball is definitely a brutal test for any piece of equipment. Throwing requires precise release timing. Hitting demands force, stability and follow-through. At first, nothing came easily.

Learning how to throw again

Throwing a baseball with a bionic hand is not about raw strength. It is about timing and grip. The Ability Hand uses muscle sensors that detect subtle movements in the arm. During a throw, many muscles activate at once, which can cause the hand to open too early. Early throws slipped away. Some felt right. Others did not.

Instead of forcing the hand to grip harder, the PSYONIC team adjusted the technique. Jamie learned to hold the ball lightly and let momentum release it naturally. Small grip changes made a real difference. Slowly, throws began to land. Then they became repeatable. For Jamie, each clean throw rebuilt confidence that had been missing for two years.

The surprise moment at Oracle Park

Just as Jamie started throwing again, another door opened. He received an invitation to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park. It was the team he grew up watching. The timeline was tight. He had barely over a week to prepare.

The pitch was not perfect. That never mattered. Standing on a Major League Baseball field with a bionic hand, Jamie proved something bigger than accuracy. He showed that the game was still part of him. Later, he said the experience taught him that life does not require perfection to be meaningful.

Can you actually hit with a bionic hand?

Throwing was only part of the challenge. Hitting posed an even bigger question.

"Swinging a bat was a feeling I didn't think I'd feel again," Jamie said.

Engineers discovered that bat placement matters more with prosthetics than with natural hands. When the bionic hand serves as the bottom hand on the bat, impact spreads across the fingers. When it sits on top, stress concentrates on the thumb. Jamie bats left-handed, which placed the prosthetic in a safer position. He told CyberGuy, "I can hit with this thing for sure."

Then came the first swings. The sensation was unfamiliar. The contact felt strange. Still, the bat met the ball. One swing turned into another. Soon, balls started flying deep into the field. Then it happened. Jamie sent one over the fence.

A world-first moment

Those swings marked what many believe to be the first documented home runs hit using a multi-articulating bionic hand. For Jamie, it was more than a technical milestone. It was emotional closure and a new beginning at the same time. He was not trying to prove that prosthetics make athletes better. He was proving that they can help people reconnect with what they love. The bionic hand did not replace his identity. It gave him a new way to express it.

What this story says about resilience and design

Jamie's comeback highlights a larger truth about modern assistive technology. At its best, design focuses on real-life use rather than lab conditions. Even so, advanced prosthetics remain expensive and imperfect, and they can break under stress. Because of that, users need time, training and patience to adapt. Yet stories like this show how powerful thoughtful engineering can be when it works alongside human determination. Ultimately, this is not about superhero moments but about access, persistence and refusing to let one moment define a lifetime.

Kurt's key takeaways

Jamie Grohsong's journey back to baseball is not a story about beating the odds. It is a story about redefining them. With support, innovation and relentless effort, he found a way back to the field on his own terms. Technology did not give him his old life back. It helped him build a new one that still includes the game he loves.

Has technology ever helped you reconnect with something you thought you had lost? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.



