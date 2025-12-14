AI-powered bat tracking could give baseball players the edge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baseball teams have long searched for a way to study the entire swing without sensors or complex lab setups. Today, a new solution is entering the picture. Theia, an AI biomechanics company, debuted a commercially available video-only system that analyzes bat trajectory and full-body biomechanics together. This new approach works in real baseball environments and needs no reflective body markers, wearables or special equipment.

The system has been field-tested by Driveline Baseball and the San Diego Padres Biomechanics Lab, and the tests show it delivers high-quality results in both cages and on the field.

A new chapter in baseball biomechanics

Theia's platform relies on deep-learning models trained on millions of movement data points. It captures the full 3D bat path, attack angle, sequencing and body motion in one workflow that teams can run with standard high-speed video. This makes advanced biomechanics more accessible to coaches and players who train in normal environments.

Dr. Arnel Aguinaldo of the PLNU Biomechanics Lab tested the system with the Padres. He said, "Theia's markerless technology represents a breakthrough in how we capture and analyze swing mechanics. It removes the barriers of traditional setups, letting us gather quality swing data directly from the field or the cage. That's a game changer for both research and applied development."

Independent testing across more than 2,000 swings showed median bat-plane angle differences of less than 3 degrees compared with marker-based systems. As a result, teams can evaluate roster-sized groups in routine cage or field sessions without slowing players down.

Why video-only tracking works in real baseball settings

Many existing tools rely on sensors or suits that can change how an athlete moves. Marcus Brown, CEO of Theia, explained to CyberGuy why video-only tracking matters.

"Using only video means teams get lab-grade biomechanics data that previously required a full lab setup, but without special suits, reflective markers, or hardware mounted to the bat or the player," he said.

The system runs in the background once cameras are placed and calibrated. Coaches record sessions as usual, and the analysis processes automatically. Because of this, training routines stay the same, and players move naturally.

Brown added, "Until now, full swing analysis meant choosing between bat-only tools or biomechanics labs that couldn't scale. Our new markerless technology changes that. Teams can now see the complete swing picture for every hitter using one system in an environment that matches their individual needs."

How AI bat and body tracking improves player performance

A complete swing view gives coaches the chance to link body motion to bat results. Brown described why this matters for player development.

"Theia's new bat tracking feature helps players improve because it gives coaches a complete and more accurate picture of the swing. Many tools today either measure the bat or the body, and many rely on wearables or sensors that can influence how an athlete moves," Brown said. "When coaches can connect a player's sequencing, posture, timing, and rotation to the bat's path, speed, and contact quality, they can identify the specific movement patterns that drive results. That makes mechanical adjustments more targeted and much easier to track over time, leading to more consistent and meaningful improvements."

What players experience when teams use Theia's system

Players will not need to attach anything to the bat or their bodies. They swing in their regular training spaces without changing behavior. Brown said, "For athletes, the biggest change is the level of precise personalized feedback they get. Coaches can isolate whether an issue is coming from sequencing, posture, timing, or how the hitter is delivering the barrel to the ball. That level of detail helps translate mechanical work in the cage into more consistent, reliable results in the field."



Independent testing shows consistent bat and body data

Driveline Baseball and the PLNU x Padres Biomechanics Lab tested the system in both professional and collegiate settings. Brown said, "Our work with Driveline and the PLNUxPadres' Biomechanics Lab showed the system could deliver high-quality bat-and-body data in the same environments where hitters actually train. What those tests demonstrated was consistency: the ability to capture the full swing automatically, link the bat and body with the precision needed for player development, and fit seamlessly into a normal training session."

Why Theia's system fits seamlessly into normal cage sessions

Sports tech can create workflow friction, but Theia aims to avoid that. Brown said, "We designed the system so coaches can use it without changing anything about their normal training routine. Once the cameras are in place, coaches simply record the session the same way they normally would, and the analysis happens automatically in the background."

There are no extra steps, no equipment put on the players, and no training interruptions.

The road ahead for AI sports performance

Brown believes this breakthrough sets the stage for future innovation.

"Player development is ultimately about understanding what drives performance, and this technology gives coaches a far clearer way to see that," he said. "When you can connect a player's movement to the result of the swing with objective repeatable data, you can build training plans that are far more individualized and precise."

He also added: "This work builds on more than a decade of research and over 50 peer-reviewed validation studies focused on highly accurate markerless human motion tracking. It reflects where the field as a whole is headed toward integrated markerless solutions that give athletes and coaches clearer insight with far less friction."



Kurt's key takeaways

Theia's new bat and body tracking system reshapes how baseball teams study movement. It gives coaches deeper clarity, provides athletes with natural training conditions, and removes the hardware hurdles that limited biomechanics in the past. Fans may also see long-term effects. This level of detail can influence how hitters develop power, attack angles and timing. Young players may gain personalized training guides that shape better habits earlier in their careers. As video-driven AI expands across sports, tools like this give teams more ways to understand performance.

If your favorite team had access to this level of swing insight, how do you think it would change their lineup development strategy? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

