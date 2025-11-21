Smart fabric muscles could change how we move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new robotic breakthrough out of South Korea may soon turn your clothes into assistive tech. Researchers have found a way to mass-produce ultra-thin "fabric muscles" that can flex and lift like human tissue. The innovation could redefine how wearable robots support people in everyday life.

Scientists at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) developed an automated weaving system that spins shape-memory alloy coils thinner than a strand of hair.

Despite weighing less than half an ounce, this new material can lift about 33 pounds. That makes it light, flexible and strong enough to power the next generation of wearable robotics.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

WORLD’S FIRST AI-POWERED INDUSTRIAL SUPER-HUMANOID ROBOT

A new way to build strength into clothing

Until now, most wearable robots have relied on motors or pneumatic systems. These made them bulky, loud and expensive. They also limited how easily a person could move.

KIMM's solution replaces the metal core of earlier coil designs with natural fiber. This shift allows the yarn to stretch more freely while keeping its power. The upgraded weaving system now produces these fabric muscles continuously, paving the way for large-scale manufacturing.

The result is a lightweight actuator that moves naturally with the body. It can support multiple joints at once, like the shoulders, elbows and waist, without restricting movement.

Real results from early testing

The team built the world's first clothing-type wearable robot weighing less than 4.5 pounds. In testing, it cut muscle effort by more than 40% during repetitive work.

A smaller version designed for shoulder support weighs only about 1.8 pounds. In hospital trials at Seoul National University Hospital, patients with muscle weakness improved their shoulder movement by more than 57%.

These results show that fabric muscles can do much more than help factory workers; they can restore independence and mobility for people who need it most.

THE NEW ROBOT THAT COULD MAKE CHORES A THING OF THE PAST

What this means to you

This new kind of wearable tech could one day show up in your daily routine. Picture a jacket that quietly helps lift groceries, or a work shirt that reduces strain during long shifts. For people in recovery, it could offer gentle, continuous support that makes movement easier and less painful.

Healthcare professionals could see fewer injuries, while patients gain more freedom. And in industries like construction and logistics, these fabric muscles could reduce fatigue and boost safety.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com.

Kurt's key takeaways

KIMM's success with automated fabric muscle production marks a turning point for wearable robotics. By weaving strength into soft, flexible materials, engineers are closing the gap between machine power and human comfort. As this technology spreads from labs to workplaces and homes, the idea of clothing that truly supports you, physically and practically, is becoming a reality.

PUTIN CALLS DANCING RUSSIAN ROBOT 'VERY BEAUTIFUL' IN AWKWARD AI CONFERENCE MOMENT

Would you wear robotic clothing if it meant less strain, more strength, and greater freedom every day? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.