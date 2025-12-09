3D printed cornea restores sight in world first

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Surgeons at Rambam Eye Institute have made medical history.

They restored sight to a legally blind patient using a fully 3D printed corneal implant grown entirely from cultured human corneal cells. This marked the first time a corneal implant that did not rely on donor tissue had ever been transplanted into a human eye.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

A breakthrough that turns one donor cornea into hundreds

The cornea came from a healthy deceased donor and was then multiplied in the lab. Researchers used the cultured cells to print about 300 transparent implants with Precise Bio's regenerative platform.

Their system builds a layered structure that looks and behaves like a natural cornea. It is designed to provide clarity, strength and long-term function.

HOW A TINY RETINAL IMPLANT IS HELPING PEOPLE REGAIN THEIR SIGHT

Since donor shortages prevent millions from receiving sight-saving care each year, this approach could transform access. Many patients in developed countries wait only a few days for a transplant, while others wait years due to low tissue availability. A single donor cornea that can create hundreds of implants changes that equation.

The surgery that proved it works

Professor Michael Mimouni, director of the Cornea Unit in the Department of Ophthalmology at Rambam Eye Institute, led the surgical team. He described the moment as unforgettable because the lab-grown implant restored sight to a real patient for the first time.

He says, "What this platform shows and proves is that in the lab, you can expand human cells. Then print them on any layer you need, and that tissue will be sustainable and work. We can hopefully reduce waiting times for all kinds of patients waiting for all kinds of transplants."

The procedure is part of an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial that assesses safety and tolerability in people with corneal endothelial disease. This achievement reflects years of work across research labs, operating rooms and industry. It also shows how coordinated teams can push new treatments from concept to clinical reality.

How the science fits into a bigger future

The breakthrough will have a permanent home in Rambam's upcoming Helmsley Health Discovery Tower. The new Eye Institute will consolidate care, training and research under one roof. It aims to speed the move from emerging science to real-world treatment for patients across Northern Israel and beyond.

Precise Bio says its 3D printing system could eventually support other tissues like cardiac muscle, liver and kidney cells. That future will require long trials and extensive validation, but the path now looks more achievable.

POPULAR WEIGHT-LOSS DRUGS LINKED TO SUDDEN VISION LOSS, RESEARCH SUGGESTS

What this means for you

If corneal disease affects someone in your family, this work brings new hope. Donor tissue may continue to play a role in many regions, but lab-grown implants offer a way to expand access where shortages hold patients back. The success of this first transplant also suggests a future where regenerative medicine supports many types of tissue repair.

This milestone also shows how long scientific breakthroughs take to reach real patients. The first 3D printed cornea design appeared in 2018 and only now reached human use. Even so, the progress feels fast when the result is restored sight.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com.

EYE DROPS MAY REPLACE READING GLASSES FOR THOSE STRUGGLING WITH AGE-RELATED VISION LOSS

Kurt's key takeaways

This successful transplant marks a turning point for eye care. It suggests a world where the limits of donor supply do not decide who receives sight-saving surgery. As more trial results arrive, we will see how far this technology can scale and which patients stand to benefit first.

If regenerative implants become common, what medical challenge should researchers focus on next? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.