Apple now lets you add your passport to your phone's Wallet, giving you a new way to move through TSA lines with less stress this holiday season. Instead of digging through your bag for your ID, you can use a secure Digital ID on your iPhone at more than 250 airports across the United States. With more digital ID options appearing across the country, here is what you need to know before you start using it.

How Apple Digital ID works

Digital ID stores your passport information securely on your device. Your data stays encrypted at all times. Apple cannot see where or when you use your Digital ID.

When you present your Digital ID, you choose what information the TSA can see. You review the request on your screen and confirm it with Face ID or Touch ID. This helps prevent situations where someone else could access your ID without your approval.

Where Digital ID works

Digital ID works for identity checks at select TSA lanes during domestic travel. It does not work for international flights or border crossings. Apple says support will expand to certain hotels, stores and online services where age or ID checks are needed.

Eligibility requirements for Apple Digital ID

Before you add a Digital ID to Apple Wallet, you need to meet a few basic requirements. To start, you must have a valid, unexpired U.S. passport. You also need an iPhone 11 or later with iOS 26.1 or later.

If your iPhone is not up-to-date, you can install iOS 26.1 by opening Settings, tapping General, choosing Software Update and following the on-screen steps. Make sure your phone is charged and connected to Wi-Fi before you start the update.

Digital ID in Wallet works only at select TSA checkpoints for domestic travel. It cannot replace a physical passport. Because of that, you should still bring your physical passport or license in case TSA needs to review it. You must also carry your physical passport for any international travel or border crossing.

How to add your passport to Apple Wallet

Setting up Digital ID only takes a few minutes. You need an iPhone and a valid U.S. passport.

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Tap the Add button

Select Driver's License or ID Cards

or Choose Digital ID

Click Add to iPhone and Apple Watch or Add to iPhone Only

or Scan the photo page of your passport

Hold your iPhone to read the passport chip

When it says "Verification Required", click Continue

Take a selfie

Complete the short head movement prompts

Wait for verification

Your Digital ID appears in Apple Wallet when approved. You will receive a notification that says, Digital ID is ready to use.

How to use your Digital ID at TSA

Double-click the side button to open Wallet.

Choose Digital ID.

Hold your device near the TSA identity reader .

Review what information TSA requests.

Approve with Face ID or Touch ID.

How to add a passport to Google Wallet

Google users can also store a digital version of their U.S. passport in Google Wallet. This option works at TSA checkpoints that support digital IDs for domestic travel, just like Apple's version. You still need to keep your physical passport or license with you in case TSA requests it. Setting it up is simple and only takes a few minutes.

How to add your passport to Google Wallet

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the Google Wallet app on your Android phone

Tap Add to Wallet

Select ID Card

Choose U.S. Passport

Scan the photo page of your passport

of your passport Hold your phone near the passport chip to read it

to read it Take a selfie video so Google can verify your identity

so Google can verify your identity Follow the on-screen head movement prompts

Wait for verification

Your passport will appear in Google Wallet once approved

How to use your digital passport at TSA with Google Wallet

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Google Wallet on your phone

on your phone Tap your passport

Hold your device near the TSA identity reader

Review the information TSA requests

TSA requests Confirm with your device unlock method, such as fingerprint or PIN

Kurt’s key takeaways

Digital ID gives you a fresh way to move through crowded TSA lines with less hassle. It uses the security features built into iPhone and Apple Watch and keeps your passport information stored on your device. Use it for domestic travel and keep your physical ID handy as a reliable backup.

Would you feel confident using a digital passport during your next TSA screening? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

