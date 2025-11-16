Fake flight cancellation texts target travelers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When your phone buzzes with a message saying your flight is canceled, your first instinct is to panic. Scammers are counting on that.

A new travel scam is spreading through fake airline texts that look convincing but connect you to fraudsters instead of customer service.

These cybercriminals claim to help rebook your trip. In reality, they're after your credit card or personal details.

How the flight cancellation text scam works

The scam starts with a text that looks like it's from your airline. It may include your name, flight number and a link or phone number. The message includes urgent language that says your flight is canceled or delayed and tells you to "call this number" or "click to rebook."

Once you do, you're talking to a scammer pretending to be an airline agent. They'll offer to "help" rebook your flight for a fee. They might ask for payment details or personal information like your birthdate or passport number.

In some cases, they'll send confirmation emails that look official to make the lie more believable.

Why the scam feels real

Scammers use real airline names, logos and flight numbers to make their messages look official. Many now use AI tools to generate convincing language and fake confirmations that mimic real airline alerts. These messages often arrive during busy travel seasons or storm delays, which makes them feel even more believable.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns that criminals impersonate airline customer service through fake texts and calls that say your flight is canceled. They use that panic to push you into rebooking or sharing personal details.

Meanwhile, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) reports a surge in fake cancellation notices that include phony phone numbers leading straight to scammers.

Because these alerts look real and use urgent language, even experienced travelers can mistake them for genuine updates. Staying calm and verifying directly with the airline is the best defense.

Steps to stay safe from fake flight cancellation texts

Scammers use fear and urgency to trick travelers into clicking bad links or calling fake numbers. Follow these steps to keep your trip and information safe.

1) Verify flight changes only through official airline sources

Always confirm flight updates using the airline's official website or mobile app. Log in directly instead of clicking on links from unexpected texts or emails. Scammers design fake links that look real, but one tap can expose your personal information.

2) Call only verified airline phone numbers

If you need to call customer service, use the number listed in your booking confirmation, the airline's app, or on its verified website. Never trust a phone number sent by text or social media message. Real airlines will never change their contact information mid-trip.

3) Stay calm and spot urgency traps

Scammers count on panic. Messages that say "call now," "act fast," or "your seat will be canceled" are meant to rush you. Slow down and verify before responding. Taking a minute to check the official flight status can prevent you from losing money or data.

4) Protect your personal and financial information

Legitimate airline staff will not ask for gift card numbers, wire transfers, or your bank login. Use a strong antivirus program to block phishing sites and malware designed to steal personal data if you accidentally click a bad link.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

5) Remove exposed data before scammers find it

Use a data-removal service to help scrub your personal details from people-search websites. These sites make it easier for scammers to target travelers by name, location and phone number. Keeping your information private reduces your risk.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

6) Report suspicious messages immediately

Forward scam texts to 7726 (SPAM) and report fake airline messages to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov. Sharing reports helps agencies shut down active scams and protect other travelers.

Kurt's key takeaways

Fake flight cancellation scams are spreading fast, especially during busy travel seasons. Stay calm, verify changes through official airline sources, and never click random links or call unknown numbers. Technology makes travel easier, but awareness and caution are still your best defense.

Have you ever received a fake flight alert that almost fooled you? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

