Homeland Security

TSA expected to end shoes-off policy at many airports across US

The Trump administration is expected to formally announce the change at a press conference this afternoon

Preston Mizell By Preston Mizell Fox News
Published
Expert warns of new ways hackers are targeting travelers Video

Expert warns of new ways hackers are targeting travelers

Kurt 'CyberGuy' Knutsson joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss hackers using airport USB charging ports and phishing texts to target victims. 

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are expected to roll back the "shoes-off" airport security protocol at a Tuesday press conference in Washington.

DHS sources confirmed a 5 p.m. ET announcement at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, following widespread reporting that TSA will allow more passengers going through security to remove their shoes.

TSA REVEALS THE SURPRISING REASON PEOPLE MIGHT SET OFF SECURITY ALARMS DURING SCREENING

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said ending the protocol is "big news from @DHSgov" in a post to X.

Split image of TSA, Trump

TSA / Donald Trump (Reuters)

The policy was first implemented in 2006 and was prompted by "shoe bomber" Richard Reid, a British citizen with ties to al-Qaeda, who attempted to detonate explosives he had hidden in his shoes on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami in December 2001.

TSA TO ROLL OUT NEW SECURITY LANE, BENEFITS FOR MILITARY SERVICE MEMBERS

TSA Agent Shoes Off

A traveler interacts with a Transportation Security Administration agent at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, May 7, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture," a TSA spokesperson said in a statement. "Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels."

TSA PreCheck and partners CLEAR, IDEMIA and Telos have kept passengers from taking their shoes off in security for a number of years, but the latest change would impact everyone traveling through the main security line.

Passengers in TSA line in Miami

Transportation Security Administration agents verify passengers' identities on a checkpoint at Miami International Airport, May 7, 2025. (Pedro Portal/The Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

This change comes as the Trump administration’s TSA looks to alleviate some of the hassles of travel, and just last week began rolling out a new security lane exclusively for active-duty service members.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston

