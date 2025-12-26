Fox News AI Newsletter: How we can live with AI without losing our humanity

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff Fox News
Woman types on desktop computer

A new op-ed explores how we can live and work with artificial intelligence without losing our humanity. (Nastasic/Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- Here's how we can live and work with artificial intelligence without losing our humanity
- Amazon adds controversial AI facial recognition to Ring
- New US military GenAI tool ‘critical first step' in future of warfare, says expert

OPINION: The Vatican's recent document on artificial intelligence, Antiqua et Nova — "The Old and the New" — is not a technical treatise, but a philosophical reminder: The advance of AI provokes in new ways fundamental questions about the nature of intelligence and the kind of people we must become to wield powerful tools responsibly.

AI messaging

The Vatican’s document on artificial intelligence and comments from Pope Leo XIV frame AI as a powerful human achievement while warning that easy access to information can undermine genuine understanding, especially among the young. (iStock)

'FAMILIAR FACES': Amazon's Ring video doorbells are getting a major artificial intelligence (AI) upgrade, and it is already stirring controversy. The company has started rolling out a new feature called Familiar Faces to Ring owners across the United States. Once enabled, the feature uses AI-powered facial recognition to identify people who regularly appear at your door. Instead of a generic alert saying a person is at your door, you might see something far more personal, like "Mom at Front Door." On the surface, that sounds convenient.

'FORGE AHEAD': The recently launched "GenAI" tool for U.S. service members and Department of War workers is a "critical first step" in the future of warfare, according to a military expert. This month, the Pentagon announced the launch of GenAI.mil, a military-focused AI platform powered by Google Gemini. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the platform is designed to give U.S. military personnel direct access to AI tools to help "revolutioniz[e] the way we win."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks at a Pentagon press conference

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed reporters during a Pentagon news conference in Arlington, Virginia, on June 26, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

POWER SHIFT: China is racing ahead of the U.S. in artificial intelligence (AI), bypassing regulatory roadblocks that O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O’Leary warns are leaving America dangerously behind.

THE NEXT FRONTIER: Google executive Royal Hansen responded to some lawmakers' calls to slow the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the U.S., emphasizing the need to develop and use the technology responsibly rather than fall behind other countries.

FEED FREEDOM NOW: Instagram is rolling out a new tool called Your Algorithm that gives you direct control over the videos that fill your Reels tab. Your interests shift as time moves on. Now your feed can shift with you in real time.

'AHEAD OF THE GAME': FBI Director Kash Patel said Saturday the agency is ramping up its use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to counter domestic and international threats. In a post on X, Patel said the FBI has been advancing its technology, calling AI a "key component" of its strategy to respond to threats and stay "ahead of the game."

Patel addresses White House press briefing about China visit

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WHO'S IN CHARGE?: A week after Time Magazine named the "Architects of AI" as Person of the Year, the latest Fox News national survey of registered voters finds broad support for careful development of artificial intelligence — yet little agreement on who should regulate it. The poll, released Thursday, finds 8 in 10 voters favor a careful approach to developing AI to manage potential risks to the U.S., while 2 in 10 prefer rapid advancement to stay ahead of countries like China.

