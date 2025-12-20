Expand / Collapse search
FBI Director Kash Patel says bureau ramping up AI to counter domestic, global threats

FBI director says AI initiative will assist investigators and analysts working in national security space

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Kash Patel: FBI's focus is on preventing future acts of terrorism Video

Kash Patel: FBI's focus is on preventing future acts of terrorism

FBI Director Kash Patel discusses the investigation into the shooting of two National Guard members, migrant vetting and more on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

FBI Director Kash Patel said Saturday the agency is ramping up its use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to counter domestic and international threats.

In a post on X, Patel said the FBI has been advancing its technology, calling AI a "key component" of its strategy to respond to threats and stay "ahead of the game."

"FBI has been working on key technology advances to keep us ahead of the game and respond to an always changing threat environment both domestically and on the world stage," Patel wrote. "Artificial intelligence is a key component of this.

‘PEOPLE WOULD HAVE DIED’: INSIDE THE FBI’S HALLOWEEN TAKEDOWN THAT EXPOSED A GLOBAL TERROR NETWORK

Department Of Justice And International Law Enforcement Hold News Conference

Kash Patel, director of the FBI, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We’ve been working on an AI project to assist our investigators and analysts in the national security space — staying ahead of bad actors and adversaries who seek to do us harm."

Patel added that FBI leadership has established a "technology working group" led by outgoing Deputy Director Dan Bongino to ensure the agency’s tools "evolve with the mission."

EXCLUSIVE: FBI CONCLUDES TRUMP SHOOTER THOMAS CROOKS ACTED ALONE AFTER UNPRECEDENTED GLOBAL INVESTIGATION

FBI seal

The bureau is ramping up its use of AI tools to counter domestic and international threats. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP )

"These are investments that will pay dividends for America’s national security for decades to come," Patel said.

A spokesperson for the FBI told Fox News Digital it had nothing further to add beyond Patel’s X post.

The FBI uses AI for tools such as vehicle recognition, voice-language identification, speech-to-text analysis and video analytics, according to the agency's website.

DAN BONGINO TO RESIGN FROM FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR ROLE IN JANUARY

Two senior FBI officials converse during a memorial event at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.

Patel credited outgoing Deputy Director Dan Bongino for his leadership with the AI initiative. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Bongino announced he would leave the bureau in January after speculation rose about his departure.

"I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January," Bongino wrote in an X post Wednesday. "I want to thank President [Donald] Trump, AG [Pam] Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her."

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

