Instagram’s new AI tool lets you control your algorithm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Instagram is rolling out a new tool called Your Algorithm, and it gives you direct control over the videos that fill your Reels tab. Your interests shift as time moves on. Now your feed can shift with you in real time.

Instagram says this new feature uses AI to help you see the topics that shape your Reels and tune them with a few taps. It has already started rolling out in the United States and will roll out globally in English soon.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter

5 SOCIAL MEDIA SAFETY TIPS TO PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY ONLINE

Why Instagram created Your Algorithm for Reels

Instagram wants your feed to reflect what you care about right now. Your Algorithm gives you a clear view of the topics Instagram thinks you like and then lets you adjust them while you watch Reels.

First, click on the Reels icon. It looks like a play button inside a rounded rectangle at the bottom of your screen.

How to see and control your Reels algorithm

When you watch a Reel, look for the small icon in the upper right corner. It looks like two lines with hearts.

Tap that icon to open Your Algorithm. From there, you can guide your feed by using three controls.

1) See your top interests

At the top of the screen, you will see a list of topics Instagram believes match your interests. This gives you a snapshot of what shapes your Reels.

2) Tune your preferences

You can type in topics you want to see more or less of. Your Reels feed updates based on those changes. You can also choose what you want to see less of by tapping Add, then entering a topic you want Instagram to reduce in your feed.

SOCIAL MEDIA VERIFICATION SYSTEMS LOSE POWER AS SCAMMERS PURCHASE CHECKMARKS TO APPEAR LEGITIMATE

3) Share your algorithm

If you want to show friends what topics shape your feed, tap the Share to Story option on the Your Algorithm screen. Instagram will open a Story preview. Then tap Your Story to post it or Close Friends if you want a smaller group to see it.

Instagram says this is only the start. The company plans to bring the same level of control to the Explore tab and other parts of the app soon.

What this means to you

This update puts you in charge of the content you spend time with. Instead of hoping the algorithm reads your signals, you can now tell it what you want. That means fewer random videos and more topics that reflect your current interests. It can also help you discover fresh creators who match what you enjoy right now.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com

Kurt's key takeaways

Your Algorithm gives you a new level of control that feels long overdue. It makes Reels more personal and reduces the guesswork that often shapes social feeds. As this expands to more parts of Instagram, your experience may feel more intentional and less overwhelming.

What topics do you plan to add or remove first with Your Algorithm? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.