5 tech shortcuts that are sure to make your life easier

Do you ever wish you could send a message to multiple people without having to type in their names or numbers every time? Do you want to save time and hassle by creating a group chat that you can use over and over again?

That’s what Shep from Macon, Georgia, is asking us to help him with,

"Is it possible on my iPhone to set up a message group to use instead of entering all recipients individually each time, similar to labels on Gmail or groups on Outlook?"

- Shep

The answer is yes, there is a way to simply create a group chat for both iPhone and Android owners so that you don't have to keep typing in all your recipients every time. Let's go over how to do this.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

1. How to create a group chat

iPhone

Open your Messages app and tap the New Message icon in the top right corner

and tap the in the top right corner Enter the phone number, contact name , or Apple ID of each person you want to include in your group chat, or tap the plus icon to choose contacts from your list

, or of each person you want to include in your group chat, or tap the to choose contacts from your list Tap the text field , type your message, and tap the send button

, type your and tap the Once you send the message, tap the group icons at the top of the conversation. If you have iOS 14 or earlier, tape the info button after tapping the group icons

at the top of the conversation. If you have iOS 14 or earlier, tape the info button after tapping the group icons Tap Change Name and Photo. The change Name and Photo option is in blue text under the group icons and names of the people in the chat

The change Name and Photo option is in blue text under the group icons and names of the people in the chat Enter the name you want for your group chat in the field provided. You can also choose a photo, emoji, or Memoji for your group image by tapping the camera button or selecting an option from the list

you want for your group chat in the field provided. You can also choose a photo, emoji, or Memoji for your group image by tapping the camera button or selecting an option from the list When you’re done, tap Done to save the name and photo for your group chat. Tap Done again to close the edit view

You can also rename an existing group chat by following steps 4 to 7 above. Note that you can only name group iMessages, not SMS/MMS group messages. To name a group text message, everyone in the group needs to be using an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

CREEPY CHATGPT 'VOICE CONVERSATION' MIMICS A HUMAN WITH A CONVINCING PERSONALITY AND KNOWS ALMOST EVERYTHING

Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Download Messages by Google if you don't already have it installed

Open the app and tap Start chat

Tap Create group

Type the names of the people you want to add to your group

to your group Tap Next

Type a group name in the Add group name menu

menu Tap Next again

again Type your message in the text box and send

Now that you know how to make a group chat on your smartphone, here are some other great tips that you can use to make your smartphone life easier.

GET MORE OF MY TECH TIPS & EASY VIDEO TUTORIALS WITH THE FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER - CLICK HERE

2. How to schedule a text message

iPhone

Open the Shortcuts app

app Select Automation at the bottom of the screen

at the bottom of the screen Then tap "New Automation " or the + sign in the upper right of the screen

" or the in the upper right of the screen Select Time of Day at the top of the page

at the top of the page Set the time when you want the message to be sent by clicking the clock and adjusting the time

Choose between Daily, Weekly, or Monthly Unfortunately, there is no way in this sequence to set up one-time automation. It is assuming you will be repeating this automation. For this setup, selecting Monthly will hopefully give you enough time (if you should forget) to cancel this automation after it is sent out so the automation doesn’t repeat

Unfortunately, there is no way in this sequence to set up one-time automation. It is assuming you will be repeating this automation. For this setup, selecting will hopefully give you enough time (if you should forget) to cancel this automation after it is sent out so the automation doesn’t repeat Unfortunately, there is no way in this sequence to set up one-time automation. It is assuming you will be repeating this automation. For this setup, selecting Monthly will hopefully give you enough time (if you should forget) to cancel this automation after it is sent out so the automation doesn’t repeat

will hopefully give you enough time (if you should forget) to cancel this automation after it is sent out so the automation doesn’t repeat If you choose Monthly, select a date from the calendar below and then hit Next in the top right corner

from the calendar below and then hit in the top right corner On next screen, press Send Message box

box Now select the light blue Message word and type your text message

word and type your text message Click the light blue Recipients button and type in the person you want to send the text to

and you want to send the text to Click Done, then press Done again

OOPS! YOU CLICKED ON A SPAM EMAIL AND ADDED YOUR INFO TO WHAT LOOKED LIKE A LEGIT SITE

Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Messages

Select a contact and start a conversation

and start a conversation Type the text message

Press down and hold the Send button

the button The Schedule Send box will appear, where you can choose a date and time for the text message to be sent

MORE: HOW TO GET RID OF ROBOCALLS WITH APPS AND DATA REMOVAL SERVICES

3. How to make texting shortcuts

iPhone

Click Settings

Click General

Click Keyboard

Click Text Replacement (2nd row)

(2nd row) Click the "+" button at the top

button at the top Enter a phrase and the associated shortcut

and the associated Click Save in the upper right-hand corner

HOW TO EASILY CONNECT HEADPHONES TO YOUR TV FOR GREAT SOUND

Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Click Settings

Scroll to General management

Click Samsung Keyboard settings

Click More typing options, or on some devices, you may not see this, and you can proceed to click Text shortcuts and then click the ADD/+ button in the upper right

or on some devices, you may not see this, and you can proceed to and then click the button in the upper right Enter the shortcut and the expanded phrase and then click add

GET MORE OF MY TECH TIPS & EASY VIDEO TUTORIALS WITH THE FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER - CLICK HERE

4. How to add websites to your Home Screen

iPhone

Open your Safari app

Go to the website you want to add

Tap the Share icon at the bottom center

at the bottom center Scroll down and tap Add to Home Screen

You’ll see a preview of the icon, and you can adjust the text that’s displayed in case you want to shorten it at all

in case you want to shorten it at all Tap Add

Now among your app icons, you’ll see the one that brings you straight to the webpage you selected

NEVER LOSE TRACK OF TEXT MESSAGES AGAIN BY PINNING THEM

Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open your Chrome app

Go to the website you want to add

Tap the 3 vertical dots in the upper right-hand corner

in the upper right-hand corner Tap Add to Home Screen

You’ll see a preview of the icon, and you can adjust the text that’s displayed in case you want to shorten it at all

in case you want to shorten it at all Tap Add

Tap Add one more time, and the icon will appear amongst your other apps

MORE: WHY YOU SHOULD THINK TWICE BEFORE TRUSTING '.US' WEBSITE

5. How to enable your digital assistant

iPhone

Go to Settings

Tap Siri & Search

Toggle on Listen for "Siri" or" Hey Siri"

MORE: 5 AMAZING SIRI HACKS YOU'LL WANT TO USE ALL THE TIME

Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the Google Assistant app

Scroll to the bottom and click Turn On

Once it's on, say "Assistant settings"

Under Popular settings, tap Hey Google & Voice Match

Turn on Hey Google

Follow the prompts to set up Voice Match, so Google Assistant can recognize when you say "Hey Google."

GOOGLE’S AI IS TRYING TO ONE-UP CHATGPT AND BING WITH NEW EVERYDAY AI FEATURES

Kurt's key takeaways

There are so many ways to make using your smartphone easier, especially when it comes to sending messages. We're all looking to save time during our busy days, so let your smartphone help you along the way by taking advantage of the shortcuts I've recommended.

What other shortcuts do you wish your smartphone could do? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.