TECH

Never lose track of text messages again by pinning them

How to pin your important conversations and access them quickly

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
Want a quick way to make your favorite text conversations easy to access? Tired of scrolling through your phone trying to find a certain message chain?

Well, look no further. With these steps, you can easily pin whatever conversations you need so they’re always at the top of your messaging app on an iPhone or Android.

How to pin on Google Messages on Android devices:

Screenshot of Google Messages.

Android users can pin Google messages on their device. (CyberGuy.com)

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer 

  • Open the Google Messages app on your Android device
  • Find the text conversation that you want to pin and click on it
  • Now, tap on the little pin icon in the text conversation
  • The conversation will now be pinned to the top of the app, and you can pin up to five threads.

This feature can help you quickly access your most important text conversations without having to scroll through your device.

How to pin favorite text message conversations on iPhone

Screenshot of the iOS Message app.

IPhone users can pin important text messages. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Click on the Messages app
  • First, click on Edit in the top left corner
  • Click edit pins 
  • Select the yellow icons at the end of the row of the people whom you text regularly, and their messages/icons will now be pinned at the top.
  • If you want to remove a contact from your pins, simply click on the dash next to their icon.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Well, isn’t this a nice and easy feature? Having your family or closest friends pinned means giving them the importance to rise above the fray and completely eliminating the hassle of searching through loads of conversations. It is a quick and easy change to make, but one that I guarantee you’ll appreciate. Go ahead and try it now.

What other features do you believe should be implemented into your devices? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

