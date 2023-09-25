Never lose track of text messages again by pinning them

Want a quick way to make your favorite text conversations easy to access? Tired of scrolling through your phone trying to find a certain message chain?

Well, look no further. With these steps, you can easily pin whatever conversations you need so they’re always at the top of your messaging app on an iPhone or Android.

How to pin on Google Messages on Android devices:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the Google Messages app on your Android device

app on your Android device Find the text conversation that you want to pin and click on it

that you want to pin and click on it Now, tap on the little pin icon in the text conversation

in the text conversation The conversation will now be pinned to the top of the app, and you can pin up to five threads.

This feature can help you quickly access your most important text conversations without having to scroll through your device.

How to pin favorite text message conversations on iPhone

Click on the Messages app

First, click on Edit in the top left corner

in the top left corner Click edit pins

Select the yellow icons at the end of the row of the people whom you text regularly, and their messages/icons will now be pinned at the top.

at the end of the row of the people whom you text regularly, and their messages/icons will now be pinned at the top. If you want to remove a contact from your pins, simply click on the dash next to their icon.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Well, isn’t this a nice and easy feature? Having your family or closest friends pinned means giving them the importance to rise above the fray and completely eliminating the hassle of searching through loads of conversations. It is a quick and easy change to make, but one that I guarantee you’ll appreciate. Go ahead and try it now.

