New York Jets

Zach Wilson says job is to ‘close the gap’ after Jets star goes down: ‘How close can I be to Aaron Rodgers?’

Rodgers out for the season with a torn Achilles

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Aaron Rodgers’ season is over, and the New York Jets are Zach Wilson’s team as he enters his third NFL season. 

An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles against the Buffalo Bills Monday night, and the four-time MVP will miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season. 

Aaron Rodgers runs from Greg Rousseau

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau, #50, pressures New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sept. 11, 2023. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets are forced to turn to Wilson, the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, as the organization looks to snap a 12-year playoff drought. 

Wilson was unimpressive in New York’s opening season win, completing 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception. 

After the Jets victory, Wilson said his job was to "close the gap" between him and Rodgers with a very talented Jets roster. 

"It’s one of those things that is so unfortunate but in my position, you have to understand it happens," Wilson told SNY. "And you have to be ready, and you have to be ready to step up and play. 

"My job is to close the gap. How close can I be to Aaron Rodgers? I’m going to keep working on that every single week."

Zach Wilson celebrates after a win

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, #2, reacts as he walks off the field following a 22-16 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Wilson is now thrust back into the starter role in a season that was supposed to be a reset for the young QB. 

New York went out and traded for Rodgers in April, sending multiple picks to the Green Bay Packers because of Wilson’s inability to move the ball down the football field. 

Wilson was benched twice during the 2022 season, replaced by backup quarterback Mike White, who signed with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. 

The Jets will go searching for a veteran option to back up Wilson, but head coach Robert Saleh made it clear who they will be riding with moving forward. 

Zach Wilson plays against the Bills

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, #2, prepares to snap the football during the fourth quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

"Ya. He’ll be the guy," Saleh said Monday night when asked if Wilson would be the guy "the rest of the way." 

The Jets have a difficult schedule to start the season as New York travels to Dallas on a short week to take on the Cowboys in Week 2. 

New York then faces the New England Patriots before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.