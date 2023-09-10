Packers' Jordan Love throws for three TDs in win over rival Bears

There may be a new quarterback under center for the Green Bay Packers, but their winning ways against the Chicago Bears continued Sunday afternoon.

Jordan Love made his first start in the NFC North rivalry, and he delivered a performance that would make his predecessor proud.

The former Utah State standout was 15-for-27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

He threw no interceptions and was sacked only once.

He appeared poised as he made plays all over the field and led Green Bay to a 38-20 victory. It was the ninth straight win for the Packers over the Bears. Green Bay was 25-5 against Chicago with Aaron Rodgers, counting an NFC championship game win at Soldier Field in 2010. The team was 22-10 against the Bears in games Brett Favre started.

Beating the Bears appears to be a tradition that has carried over. Love only had one previous start before Sunday’s win. He started in 2021 for Rodgers when the veteran quarterback missed a game with COVID.

Packers running back Aaron Jones had a 35-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Love. He also ran the ball in from the 1-yard line. Both scores came in the third quarter. Romeo Doubs had four catches for 26 yards along with two touchdowns for Green Bay.

The Packers defense got to Bears quarterback Justin Fields four times for sacks. Fields also threw a pick six to Quay Walker. Fields finished 24-for-37 for 216 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team with 59 rushing yards.

Darnell Mooney had the lone touchdown grab and had four catches for 53 yards.

The Packers face the Atlanta Falcons next week.

The Bears are on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.