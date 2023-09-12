Jets' Aaron Rodgers suffers torn Achilles, season over: reports

New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers reportedly suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season.

An MRI reportedly confirmed the worst, according to multiple reports.

Rodgers suffered the injury when he was sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd early in the first quarter of their Monday night game.

The four-time MVP who was making his Jets debut lasted less than five minutes in the game before he was helped off the field by trainers and onto a cart where he was brought to the tunnel and he limped to the locker room. Rodgers was later seen in a boot.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh feared Rodgers had suffered a significant injury.

New York put Zach Wilson into the game and he helped guide the team to an overtime victory over the Bills. Xavier Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.