Yankees teammates have tense moments amid losing skid, which turns into offensive outburst

Frustrations started to boil over for the New York Yankees on Friday night, but maybe that was all they needed.

Entering Friday night's date with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yanks had lost 10 of their 13 after a scorching-hot start.

If you know Yankees fans, you know that one bad stretch has led to panic setting in, but Marcus Stroman may have been hovering over the button, too.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. barely beat out a 6-4-3 double play, driving in a run and giving the Jays a 2-1 lead.

But Stroman, a former Blue Jay, could be seen yelling at second baseman Gleyber Torres, who had just been benched for a lack of hustle, to "throw the f---ing ball, bro!

Toronto scored one more in the frame to take a 3-1 lead, and Yankees captain Aaron Judge approached Stroman in the dugout, seemingly to cool him off and to not go at his teammates like that. Stroman seemed to oblige.

And whatever message there was seemed to hit right away, as the Yanks responded with a six-run sixth inning that was capped off by a two-run home run by Torres - and Stroman was the first player out of the dugout to congratulate Torres on the homer.

After the game, he said the two cleared the air rather quickly.

Stroman admitted that "raw emotions" came out, and he has to "be better."

"The squad went crazy today. Love to see it. Raw emotion and passion are part of the game. When you care deeply…frustrations come into the light," Stroman posted on X after the game. "That’s on me for losing my cool. I have to be better. Truly love this team and will always compete at the highest level for my brothers. On to the next!"

Torres himself said that he was unbothered.

The Yankees wound up scoring seven more runs in the ninth inning en route to a 16-5 win over their AL East rivals.

It's been a rough couple weeks for the Bronx Bombers, but maybe a fire under someone as emotional and competitive as Stroman is exactly what they needed.