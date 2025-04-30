Yankees make home run history with 3 consecutive blasts to begin game vs Orioles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees made home run history in their 15-3 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

They became the first team in MLB history to open a game with three consecutive home runs to begin a game twice in a season.

Orioles’ Kyle Gibson was greeted rudely by the Yankees’ top of the lineup in his first start of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On the second pitch of the game, center fielder Trent Grisham demolished a hanging cutter into the right field seats to put the Yankees up 1-0. It was Grisham’s eighth home run of the season.

Aaron Judge was up next and wasted no time as he smoked the first pitch he saw, a high fastball that caught a lot of the plate, over the scoreboard in right field for his ninth home run of the season to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Then, on Gibson’s fifth pitch of the game, designated hitter Ben Rice went yard to make it 3-0. It was the first of two home runs Rice would hit in the game.

DEVIN WILLIAMS' FORMER BREWERS TEAMMATE, CHRISTIAN YELICH, SAYS HE'LL BE 'FINE' AMID YANKEES STRUGGLES

The home run barrage did not stop after the first three hitters. Gibson recorded the first out of the inning, and then Cody Bellinger drilled a high fastball to make it 4-0 in the first inning, as they hit four home runs in a span of five batters.

"Grish got it going for us and set the tone for us early on," Judge said postgame. "When he goes up there and ... sends one to Eutaw Street, it's pretty impressive and gets you going."

Gibson’s final line ended being 3 2/3 innings with nine runs on 11 hits. Every Yankees starter recorded a hit in the win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon's outing was a lot different from Gibson’s as he carried a perfect game into the sixth inning. His final line was 6.0+ innings and gave up two earned runs on two hits while he struck out seven batters.

The first time the Yankees hit three home runs to begin the game was against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29.

The Yankees (18-12) and Orioles (11-18) are set to play the third game of their three-game series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.