Joey Gallo on difficult season in New York: ‘I don’t go out in the streets’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Outfielder Joey Gallo is in the middle of the nightmare season.

Gallo is hitting an anemic .159 in 233 at-bats with 106 strikeouts to just 40 walks in 82 games with the New York Yankees. After being acquired from the Texas Rangers at last season’s trade deadline, Gallo has hit just .159 with 25 home runs and an incredible 194 strikeouts.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that Gallo has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, ending his short stint in New York.

YANKEES TRADE STRUGGLING JOEY GALLO TO DODGERS: REPORTS

It was a move that Gallo was preparing for.

"I’m actually really going to miss this team, miss these guys," Gallo told NJ Advance Media on Monday. "It’s going to be really tough to leave these guys. We’ve had a lot of fun. We’re a really close group. But moving on is part of the business. I’m ready."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York is not a good place to be when struggling at the plate, and Gallo was forced to deal with the boos from the Yankees’ faithful.

"I don’t go out in the streets," Gallo said.

MLB TRADE DEADLINE 2022: RED SOX TRADE CHRISTIAN VASQUEZ TO OPPONENT WHILE TALKING TO REPORTERS

"Yeah. I really don’t want to show my face too much around here," he added.

As the trade deadline approached, the Yankees added outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals, essentially sealing Gallo’s fate.

JUAN SOTO CLOBBERS HOME RUN OFF OF MAX SCHERZER AS NATIONALS SEEK TO TRADE ALL-STAR BEFORE DEADLINE

"Coming here, I knew it was going to be really tough," Gallo told NJ.com. "It took a while for people to understand the player I am in Texas. Early on, I was the No. 1 prospect, but I struck out a lot. I was a strange player. But Rangers fans started to understand, ‘OK, this guy strikes out, but he hits homers, he plays good defense, he’s a good person.’ Rangers fans came to understand that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Here in New York, if you don’t think get enough hits, it doesn’t matter what else you’re doing. They’re going to tear you apart. I’ve been a Three True Outcomes player my whole life. It’s not like I hit .300 my whole life. I’ve been a .200 hitter my whole life and I hit .160 here. So I knew New York was going to be a tough time and a tough place to play, especially the player that I am."

Gallo's move to the Dodgers is reportedly pending a physical.