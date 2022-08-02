Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Red Sox
Published

MLB trade deadline 2022: Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez to opponent while talking to reporters

Christian Vazquez has been a reliable performer for Boston for a few years

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian Vazquez had a strange night ahead of the Boston Red Sox’s game Monday against the Houston Astros.

Vazquez was talking to reporters on the field at Minute Maid Park. One reporter asked him if he was traded to the Astros.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez hits a double allowing J.D. Martinez to score in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Boston.

Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez hits a double allowing J.D. Martinez to score in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

"I think so, yeah," he replied.

He said he understood the moves Boston was making were about "business," and just as a reporter was going to ask him another question, a Red Sox public relations official pulled him into the clubhouse.

He was seen saying his goodbyes to fellow Red Sox teammates before talking to reporters.

All Vazquez had to do was walk the tunnel to the other side of the field. In return, the Red Sox received minor leaguers Enmanuel Valdez, an infielder, and Wilyer Abreu, an outfielder.

Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez gestures after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston.

Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez gestures after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

AUSTIN RILEY INKS MASSIVE EXTENSION WITH BRAVES, MARKING FRANCHISE RECORD

The 31-year-old catcher has played in 84 games this season for Boston.

He is hitting .282 with a .759 OPS. He has hit eight home runs and drove in 42 runs.

Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham, #28, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a Donovan Solano double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham, #28, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a Donovan Solano double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Hours before the Vazquez deal, the Astros acquired slugger Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Red Sox also made a move prior to the Vazquez trade. The team acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.