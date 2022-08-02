MLB trade deadline 2022: Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez to opponent while talking to reporters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian Vazquez had a strange night ahead of the Boston Red Sox’s game Monday against the Houston Astros.

Vazquez was talking to reporters on the field at Minute Maid Park. One reporter asked him if he was traded to the Astros.

"I think so, yeah," he replied.

He said he understood the moves Boston was making were about "business," and just as a reporter was going to ask him another question, a Red Sox public relations official pulled him into the clubhouse.

He was seen saying his goodbyes to fellow Red Sox teammates before talking to reporters.

All Vazquez had to do was walk the tunnel to the other side of the field. In return, the Red Sox received minor leaguers Enmanuel Valdez, an infielder, and Wilyer Abreu, an outfielder.

The 31-year-old catcher has played in 84 games this season for Boston.

He is hitting .282 with a .759 OPS. He has hit eight home runs and drove in 42 runs.

Hours before the Vazquez deal, the Astros acquired slugger Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox also made a move prior to the Vazquez trade. The team acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later or cash considerations.