MLB
Published

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole shares thoughts on MLB's new pitch clock: 'Its going to be great'

Cole is entering his fourth season with the Yankees

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Major League Baseball has introduced new rules for the 2023 season in an effort to shorten games and increase action.

The rules changes include a pitch clock, larger bases and a ban on defensive shifts. 

The pitch clock is being tested in spring training and has yielded mixed opinions.

Gerrit Cole recently revealed his appreciation for the new clock.

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees celebrates closing out the top of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium Oct. 11, 2022, in New York.

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees celebrates closing out the top of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Cole got his first chance to test out the pitch clock when he took the mound Friday. His takeaway was it would help get his pitches to the home plate more quickly.

"I'm excited. It's going to be great. It's faster, get home quicker. It's going to be awesome," the veteran Yankees pitcher said.

The pitch clock gives pitchers 30 seconds in between batters to deliver to the plate, 15 seconds in between pitches with the bases empty and 20 seconds in between pitches with runners on base.

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Aug. 9, 2022, in Seattle. 

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Aug. 9, 2022, in Seattle.  (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The new rule has been an adjustment. 

On Friday, New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was called for a balk after he attempted to quick-pitch against the Washington Nationals. 

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland.

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

In the third inning, Scherzer was pitching to Victor Robles when the Nationals center fielder called time. Scherzer stayed on the rubber and threw a pitch as soon as the umpire signaled for the pitch clock to reset.

Scherzer was then called for a balk. 

"He calls time, I come set, I get the green light. I thought that was a clean pitch. He said no. We have to figure out where the limit is," Scherzer said.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.