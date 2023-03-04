Expand / Collapse search
Mets’ Max Scherzer tests MLB’s pitch clock, gets called for balk

MLB has introduced a pitch clock for the 2023 season

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock is creating some interesting situations. 

On Friday, New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was called for a balk as he tried to quick-pitch against the Washington Nationals. 

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer, left, talks with the home plate umpire during a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer, left, talks with the home plate umpire during a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky.)

In the third inning, Scherzer was pitching to Victor Robles when the Nationals center fielder called time. Scherzer stayed on the rubber and threw a pitch as soon as the umpire signaled for the pitch clock to reset. 

Umpire Jeremy Riggs called Scherzer for a balk. 

Batters only get one timeout per at-bat, meaning Robles could not slow Scherzer down. 

"He calls time, I come set, I get the green light," Scherzer said. "I thought that was a clean pitch. He said no. We have to figure out where the limit is.

MLB has introduced new rules for the 2023 season, including the pitch clock, which is being tested in spring training. 

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) talks with home plate umpire David Rackley after working during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. 

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) talks with home plate umpire David Rackley after working during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The pitch clock gives pitchers 30 seconds in between batters to deliver to the plate, 15 seconds in between pitches with the bases empty, and 20 seconds in between pitches with runners on base.  

On Thursday, New York Yankees reliever Wandy Peralta struck out infielder Tucupita Marcano in the bottom of the second, throwing three strikes in about 20 seconds to end the inning.

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. 

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

"Max and a lot of veteran pitchers and pitchers in general are going to use this time to test some things and make some adjustments," Mets manager Buck Showalter said. "Everybody up here is looking for a competitive edge -- hitters, pitchers, catchers -- and it's a good time to be testing those things."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

