Mets’ Max Scherzer tests MLB’s pitch clock, gets called for balk

Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock is creating some interesting situations.

On Friday, New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was called for a balk as he tried to quick-pitch against the Washington Nationals.

In the third inning, Scherzer was pitching to Victor Robles when the Nationals center fielder called time. Scherzer stayed on the rubber and threw a pitch as soon as the umpire signaled for the pitch clock to reset.

TWINS' KENTA MAEDA THROWS TWO SCORELESS INNINGS AS HITTERS 'KNEW EVERY PITCH THAT WAS COMING'

Umpire Jeremy Riggs called Scherzer for a balk.

Batters only get one timeout per at-bat, meaning Robles could not slow Scherzer down.

"He calls time, I come set, I get the green light," Scherzer said. "I thought that was a clean pitch. He said no. We have to figure out where the limit is.

MLB has introduced new rules for the 2023 season, including the pitch clock, which is being tested in spring training.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The pitch clock gives pitchers 30 seconds in between batters to deliver to the plate, 15 seconds in between pitches with the bases empty, and 20 seconds in between pitches with runners on base.

On Thursday, New York Yankees reliever Wandy Peralta struck out infielder Tucupita Marcano in the bottom of the second, throwing three strikes in about 20 seconds to end the inning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Max and a lot of veteran pitchers and pitchers in general are going to use this time to test some things and make some adjustments," Mets manager Buck Showalter said. "Everybody up here is looking for a competitive edge -- hitters, pitchers, catchers -- and it's a good time to be testing those things."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.