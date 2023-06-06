Yankees' Aaron Judge lands on injured list with toe injury from crazy catch against Dodgers

Aaron Judge has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a ligament contusion and sprain in his right big toe.

The New York Yankees outfielder suffered the injury while making a catch of the year on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

J.D. Martinez was the tying run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he roped a fly ball to right, which Judge had to give plenty effort for.

Judge extended to make the grab right along the wall, and he, quite literally, ran through the wall for his team.

However, when he made the catch, his right foot banged on the concrete that's below the padding of the Dodger Stadium wall.

The Dodgers announced on Tuesday night that they are going to wind up covering the concrete with padding, which is too little too late for Judge.

Judge was not in the Yankees' lineup on Sunday or Tuesday (they were off on Monday), and when a pinch-hit opportunity arose in the bottom of the ninth of Tuesday, he remained on the bench, which seemed to foreshadow what was coming.

Dodger Stadium opened in 1962, and it's currently the third-oldest ballpark in the major leagues.

This is Judge's second IL stint this season - he missed 11 games earlier this season due to a hip strain.

The Yankees have been one of the hottest teams in baseball since early May, owning baseball's second-best record since May 2. However, no matter what, Judge is impossible to replace.

The defending AL MVP was putting up numbers eerily similar to last season. After leading the majors last year with a 1.111 OPS thanks to a new AL record 62 home runs, he leads that category again at 1.078. His 19 homers are also second in the majors behind Pete Alonso.