XFL quarterback tells teammate to ‘shut the f--- up’ after trying to call plays in the huddle

The Guardians were trailing by 21 in the fourth quarter

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Orlando Guardians quarterback Deondre Francois had it with one of his offensive lineman trying to call plays during the XFL team’s disastrous home opener on Sunday and the hilarious interaction was all caught on video. 

Trailing the San Antonio Brahmas 27-6 early into the fourth quarter, Francois was attempting to call a play in the huddle when one bold teammate appeared to repeatedly suggest a play he thought might be better suited. 

Orlando Guardians quarterback Deondre Francois, #3, makes a pass during a game between the Orlando Guardians and the visiting San Antonio Brahmas on Feb. 26, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Orlando Guardians quarterback Deondre Francois, #3, makes a pass during a game between the Orlando Guardians and the visiting San Antonio Brahmas on Feb. 26, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. (Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The ex-Florida State Seminole did not appreciate the input and the entire moment was caught on the XFL’s "Live Mic" feature. 

"Shut the f--- up, y’all," Francois said. "Listen." 

Francois, a backup quarterback to former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch, completed 6-of-13 attempts for just eight yards, one touchdown and one interception. 

Lynch completed just 9-of-19 for 79 yards and one touchdown. 

Frustrations were certainly boiling over in what would be the Guardians second straight loss of the season. 

Orlando Guardians quarterback Deondre Francois, #3, dives for a first down during the XFL game between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Orlando Guardians on Feb. 26, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Orlando Guardians quarterback Deondre Francois, #3, dives for a first down during the XFL game between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Orlando Guardians on Feb. 26, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. (Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Head coach Terrell Buckley, a 14-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion, ripped his own team midgame over their lack of effort. 

"Obviously I’ve got guys out there that are not competing, that are not making plays, so we’ve gotta get people in there, young men that want to play – that want to compete and make plays." 

Orlando Guardians head coach Terrell Buckley looks on during the game against the Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium on Feb. 18, 2023 in Houston.

Orlando Guardians head coach Terrell Buckley looks on during the game against the Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium on Feb. 18, 2023 in Houston. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

"I’m seeing guys not performing," Buckley continued. "Look at the scoreboard. They got to perform." 

The Brahmas picked up their first win of the season with a 30-12 victory over the Guardians.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.