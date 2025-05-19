Wyndham Clark apologizes after flinging driver during meltdown at PGA Championship: 'Completely inappropriate'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wyndham Clark had a regrettable final round at this past weekend's PGA Championship.

The 2023 U.S. Open winner reacted to a poor tee shot on Sunday by dangerously launching his driver into signage near the tee box. Clark had just committed a bogey before hitting his tee shot to the right on the 16th hole.

Clark didn't wait for the shot to land before he violently tossed the club, which narrowly missed hitting a volunteer who was holding a flag.

The driver left a noticeable hole in the sign. The driver was also damaged, with the club's head breaking off. Clark responded by throwing one part of the broken club to the side, ultimately leaving both pieces of the driver behind as he walked toward the golf ball in the bunker.

On Monday, Clark said his "actions were uncalled for" and vowed to make improvements.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior yesterday on Hole 16," Clark stated in a post to X. "As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me. My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on."

Clark also admitted that he "fell short" of the "high standard" he holds himself to.

"I hold myself to a high standard, trying to always play for something bigger than myself, and yesterday I fell short of those standards. For that I am truly sorry. I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward and hope you all can forgive me in due time."

Clark had a rough showing at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club, the venue for this year's PGA Championship.

At one point during his time on the front nine, Clark produced four consecutive bogeys. He ended the tournament in a tie for 50th place on the leaderboard.

Scottie Scheffler won the Championship to secure the third major of his career. Clark finished 15 strokes behind Scheffler.

