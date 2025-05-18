Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship

Max Homa launches club in disgust after errant shot at PGA Championship

Homa fell off pace in the final 2 rounds

Ryan Gaydos
Published
close
Max Homa’s up-and-down PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, continued in the final round of the major golf tournament on Sunday.

Homa lined up on the fairway for his third shot on the third hole. He missed the green on the stroke and threw his club down the fairway in disgust.

Max Homa frustrated

Max Homa reacts after a double bogey on the ninth green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He finished the hole with a double bogey.

Six holes later, he would double bogey again, as his hopes of pulling off a miracle final round to get back into contention for the lead faded quickly. Through the first 12 holes, he had three bogeys and three birdies to go along with the double bogeys.

Homa was 4-over par through 12 holes and was 4-over par for the tournament. He started the PGA Championship with a 73 and made the cut thanks to an outstanding 64 in the second round.

Max Homa in Charlotte

Max Homa finishes on the ninth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Matt York)

JON RAHM, BACK IN MIX, IS 'HUNGRY' FOR 1ST MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIP SINCE JOINING LIV GOLF

On Saturday, Homa fell off the pace with a 76. He had four bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie.

Homa’s best finish at the PGA Championship came in 2022, when he was tied for 13th. He has six career victories on the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler was at the top of the leaderboard to start the day. He tees off at 2:40 p.m. ET with Alex Noren. Davis Riley and J.T. Poston were set to tee off at 2:30 p.m. Noren trailed Scheffler by three strokes.

Max Homa walks the course

Max Homa waves after making a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Scheffler has never won a PGA Championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.