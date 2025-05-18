Max Homa launches club in disgust after errant shot at PGA Championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Max Homa’s up-and-down PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, continued in the final round of the major golf tournament on Sunday.

Homa lined up on the fairway for his third shot on the third hole. He missed the green on the stroke and threw his club down the fairway in disgust.

He finished the hole with a double bogey.

Six holes later, he would double bogey again, as his hopes of pulling off a miracle final round to get back into contention for the lead faded quickly. Through the first 12 holes, he had three bogeys and three birdies to go along with the double bogeys.

Homa was 4-over par through 12 holes and was 4-over par for the tournament. He started the PGA Championship with a 73 and made the cut thanks to an outstanding 64 in the second round.

On Saturday, Homa fell off the pace with a 76. He had four bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie.

Homa’s best finish at the PGA Championship came in 2022, when he was tied for 13th. He has six career victories on the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler was at the top of the leaderboard to start the day. He tees off at 2:40 p.m. ET with Alex Noren. Davis Riley and J.T. Poston were set to tee off at 2:30 p.m. Noren trailed Scheffler by three strokes.

Scheffler has never won a PGA Championship.